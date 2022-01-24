ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Analysis: Crisis in Ukraine a showdown of two world views

By JOHN DANISZEWSKI
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The crisis in Ukraine is hardly going away — a showdown of two world views that could upend Europe. It carries echoes of the...

KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
The Independent

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for Europe on Monday suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.At stake, beyond the future of Ukraine, is the credibility of a NATO alliance that is central...
MILITARY
The Independent

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine will see UK troops sent to protect Nato allies

Britain is prepared to deploy troops to protect Nato allies in Europe should Russia invade Ukraine Boris Johnson said, as he warned Vladimir Putin faces “ferocious” Ukrainian resistance.The Prime Minister also said the UK and its allies stand ready to impose “heavy economic sanctions” on Russia and voiced fears that any invasion would result in “bloodshed comparable to the first war in Chechnya or Bosnia”.Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: “If Russia pursues this path, many Russian mothers’ sons will not be coming home.“The response in the international community would be the same and the pain that would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Canada extends, expands military training mission in Ukraine

Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years and plans to enlarge the operation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. Trudeau said he has authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 more personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400. It's part of a $340 million Canadian (US$268 million ) commitment.He said it also includes a provision of non-lethal equipment, intelligence sharing and support to combat cyberattacks. The Canadian mission is intended to support Ukrainian forces so the country can defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the prime minister said. Trudeau said Defense Minister Anita Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with Canadian soldiers in the coming days. Anand said Canada has trained over 30,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Read More Four dead in one of the deadliest recent shootings in Canada2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
MILITARY
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Western leaders warn Russia it will pay high price if it invades Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron told Russia that it would “pay a high price” if any invasion of Ukraine went ahead.Mr Macron’s warning came as he met new German leader Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday as eleventh-hour discussions to avert war in Europe continued.“If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price [for Russia] will be very high,” Mr Macron said. He added that recent talks were a “good thing” but were yet to show any clear results.His comments came on another day of fevered diplomatic discussions with British prime minister Boris Johnson also warning against any...
POLITICS
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kfgo.com

Former Ukraine president defies arrest threat in showdown with successor

WARSAW (Reuters) – Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he planned to return to Ukraine on Monday despite the threat of arrest in a treason case he says was trumped up by allies of current President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Poroshenko’s return sets up a showdown with Zelenskiy’s government...
POLITICS
MinnPost

Western resolve and the Ukraine crisis

We have seen intense diplomatic activity during the past week about the fate of Ukraine, a large European country bordering on Russia and four members of the West’s security alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As the current round of talks conclude, the issues remain dead serious, the stakes high and the choice of war or peace far from settled.
POLITICS

