Researchers Develop Wearable Clip That Can Detect COVID-19 Exposure On The Go

NEW HAVEN — The idea is simple and extremely effective: Wear a clip that picks up the coronavirus in the air and lets you know how exposed you have been. It won’t tell you in real-time whether you are in a high-risk zone. But according to its lead creator, Krystal Pollitt, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, “I can see a lot of use for people who are going to work in places that are at higher risk,” she said. In five days or less, the clip can be analyzed to see how much exposure the wear has experienced.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO