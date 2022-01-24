ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Develop Wearable Clip That Can Detect COVID-19 Exposure On The Go

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two years, there hasn’t been a verifiable way of knowing if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 until you actually catch the virus. Now, researchers at Yale University have come up with a clip-on device that could alert you to possible exposure in the air around you, even if...

designtaxi.com

scitechdaily.com

Wearable Air Sampler Measures Personal COVID Virus Exposure

Masks, social distancing, proper hygiene, and ventilation can help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in public places, but even with these measures, scientists have detected airborne SARS-CoV-2 in indoor settings. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have developed a passive air sampler clip that can help assess personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which could be especially helpful for workers in high-risk settings, such as restaurants or health care facilities.
BC Heights

BC Biologists Develop Computer Model To Detect COVID-19 Strains

A computer model developed by Boston College biologists may alter the future of detecting COVID-19 strains by helping to discover new antibodies and cell mutations of the virus, according to Babak Momeni. “This type of modeling can have many different applications, including finding new antibodies or optimizing antibodies,” Momeni, a...
healio.com

Q&A: Passive air sampler clip detects personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2

Initial findings indicate that a passive air sampler clip can detect airborne SARS-CoV-2 indoors and may provide a way for individuals in high-risk settings to assess their personal exposure to the virus. The Fresh Air Clip, which is currently under development by Yale University researchers, allows virus-laden aerosols to continuously...
Register Citizen

This simple clip can detect how much coronavirus surrounds you

NEW HAVEN — The idea is simple and extremely effective: Wear a clip that picks up the coronavirus in the air and lets you know how exposed you have been. It won’t tell you in real-time whether you are in a high-risk zone. But according to its lead creator, Krystal Pollitt, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, “I can see a lot of use for people who are going to work in places that are at higher risk,” she said. In five days or less, the clip can be analyzed to see how much exposure the wear has experienced.
Nature.com

The application of a deep learning system developed to reduce the time for RT-PCR in COVID-19 detection

Reducing the time to diagnose COVID-19 helps to manage insufficient isolation-bed resources and adequately accommodate critically ill patients. There is currently no alternative method to real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which requires 40 cycles to diagnose COVID-19. We propose a deep learning (DL) model to improve the speed of COVID-19 RT-PCR diagnosis. We developed and tested a DL model using the long short-term memory method with a dataset of fluorescence values measured in each cycle of 5810 RT-PCR tests. Among the DL models developed here, the diagnostic performance of the 21st model showed an area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC), sensitivity, and specificity of 84.55%, 93.33%, and 75.72%, respectively. The diagnostic performance of the 24th model showed an AUROC, sensitivity, and specificity of 91.27%, 90.00%, and 92.54%, respectively.
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
East Bay Times

Edible cannabis can blunt COVID-19 infection, researchers find

New research showing cannabis compounds could blunt the virus that causes COVID-19 can really toke one’s breath away. Hemp compounds, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa, can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to Oregon State University researchers. The scientists found that a pair of...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
