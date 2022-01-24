Bioactive Peptide Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Seagarden AS, Phermpep Co. Ltd

Soybean March 2022 (ZSH22) contracts on the CBOT exchange have surged from the $11-12/bushel range to over $13 in the last month. In my previous coverage of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), I explained why ADM is a good pick for dividend-centric portfolios even though my overall position on the company is neutral. Since then, the price of soybeans has been recovering back to the levels observed earlier this year. Hence, with such development, I decided to re-examine my original thesis to evaluate its implications on the company's fundamentals. Although I am not persuaded that the current upward momentum of soybeans is sustainable going into 2022, I believe that the company's prospects remain solid for dividend-centric portfolios. As with my original thesis, I am neutral on the company's long-term fundamentals for the next few years but recognize that it offers an attractive valuation and diversification benefits for investors' portfolios.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO