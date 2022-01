Like most people, I yearn for happiness and actively pursue it. But not knowing how to truly be happy has been the bane of my existence. Whenever something good happens, I am never able to fully bask in it, to savor the sweetness and relish the moment for all it’s worth. The visceral elation it evokes is almost instantly dampened by the sobering realization that all good things must come to an end. Reunions with friends and family during winter break were bittersweet, overshadowed by thoughts of my imminent departure. Experiencing my first-ever snowfall in New York City wasn’t quite as euphoric as I’d expected, my attention already drifting from the snowflakes dancing in the wind and the freshly blanketed Christmas trees to the murky puddles that splashed against my sneakers as I struggled to navigate my way through Times Square.

