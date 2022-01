It used to be that I obsessed over Ares Hidalgo from afar. Sometimes it can be difficult to choose your next read. Other times the choice is made for you. That’s what happened when I decided to check out Through My Window by Ariana Godoy. As most people may already know, Ariana is a very popular author on Wattpad and is ranked as number one in the Spanish-language teen fiction writer’s category. I wasn’t familiar with her until recently when I saw the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film that has been adapted from her book A través de mi Ventana. Through My Window is the English translation of the book which was released this month.

