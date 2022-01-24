U.S. v. Piggott

LEADER BOARD - Everybody needs at least one person in their lives who isn’t afraid to give it to them straight. Reed Smith appears to now have three. The firm, in what appears to be an unprecedented move among the Am Law 100, is forming an outside advisory board composed of three business executives to guide the international firm on strategy, Law.com’s Dan Packel reports. The group, called the Independent Strategic Advisory Board, is composed of former EY global vice chair Beth Brooke, venture capital investor Shuo Chen and longtime corporate strategic adviser Elissa Grey. The three will report directly to Reed Smith global managing partner Sandy Thomas and work closely with the rest of the firm’s senior management. Think of the board as the corporate equivalent of that friend who isn’t afraid to tell you that you have spinach in your teeth. Law firm consultant Patrick McKenna, the first non-American, nonlawyer to serve as an outside director at an Am Law 100 firm, has emphasized that the addition of outside advisers would likely help law firms expand their “cognitive diversity.” “It’s one of the huge blind spots that law firms suffer, the whole idea that we live in a bubble, we see things through our legal sense, and we don’t see things beyond that that perhaps others do,” he said.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO