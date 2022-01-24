ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. v. Piggott

 3 days ago

OPINION & ORDER James R. Piggott has moved pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §3582(c)(1)(A) for a reduction in his sentence due to “extraordinary...

Law.com

Entire $2.175B Patent Verdict Against Intel in Jeopardy

Undaunted by criticism from an influential U.S. senator, the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed Wednesday to review the second patent supporting the mega-award from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's courtroom. The second shoe has dropped on VLSI Technology LLC’s $2.175 billion patent infringement verdict. Alan Albright testifies...
The Independent

US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord El Chapo

The conviction of the notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was upheld Tuesday by a U.S. appeals court that praised the trial judge for his handling of a case that drew international attention.The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected claims that Judge Brian Cogan made rulings allowing a jury to hear faulty evidence at Guzman’s 2019 trial.Cogan “conducted the three-month trial with diligence and fairness, after issuing a series of meticulously crafted pretrial rulings,” the ruling by the panel concluded.Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars for a...
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Are Changing State Medical Board Rules So It’s Easier For Doctors To Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin

Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
Law.com

Woman Sues ARS Logistics, Others Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Cochran Law Firm on behalf of Dianna L. Dennis. The case is 1:22-cv-00299, Dennis v. ARS Logistics, LLC et al.
Law.com

Lion Air Judge Wants Girardi Keese Bank Records by Feb. 3

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin asked for bank records after an evidentiary hearing over $2M in missing Lion Air client settlements. A lawyer for Edelson said the firm was in mediations with its insurer and a new lawyer for the Lion Air clients. Durkin issued a contempt order and referred...
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court rules that women-only spaces in public coed gyms are illegal

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
Law.com

The Growing Danger of Sovereign Citizens

The public has access to hundreds of thousands of sovereign citizen encounters on YouTube. For some, these videos have become a source of amusement. But to believe they are harmless or a joke is a mistake. Sovereign citizens are anti-government extremists who believe they are immune from the laws of...
Law.com

Bohnak v. Marsh & McClennan Cos. Inc.

ORDER AND OPINION DENYING IN PART AND GRANTING IN PART MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF SUBJECT-MATTER JURISDICTION AND FAILURE TO STATE A CLAIM Plaintiffs Nancy Bohnak (“Bohnak”) and Janet Lea Smith (“Smith”), (collectively “Plaintiffs”) bring a nationwide class action complaint against Defendants Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC (“Defendant MMA”), (collectively “Defendants”), for alleged injuries arising from a data breach compromising Plaintiffs’ personally-identifiable information (“PII”) in Defendants’ possession. Complaint (“Compl.), ECF No. 1. Plaintiffs bring state-law claims for (1) negligence, (2) breach of implied contract, and (3) breach of confidence. They allege jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1332(d) (class action alleging damages in excess of $5 million exclusive of interest and costs, more than 100 members in the proposed class, and diverse citizenship between at least one Class Member and Defendants). Defendants move to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction (R. 12(b)(1)) and for failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted (R. 12(b)(6)). (ECF No. 23). For the reasons discussed below, Defendants’ motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction is denied, and their motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim is granted. BACKGROUND The following facts are taken from the Complaint, which I must “accept[] as true” for the purpose of this motion. Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662, 678 (2009). Plaintiffs are Florida residents and former employees of Defendant MMA, Compl.
Wyoming News

OSHA to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
Law.com

Meet Breyer's Potential SCOTUS Successors: The Morning Minute

LEADER BOARD - Everybody needs at least one person in their lives who isn’t afraid to give it to them straight. Reed Smith appears to now have three. The firm, in what appears to be an unprecedented move among the Am Law 100, is forming an outside advisory board composed of three business executives to guide the international firm on strategy, Law.com’s Dan Packel reports. The group, called the Independent Strategic Advisory Board, is composed of former EY global vice chair Beth Brooke, venture capital investor Shuo Chen and longtime corporate strategic adviser Elissa Grey. The three will report directly to Reed Smith global managing partner Sandy Thomas and work closely with the rest of the firm’s senior management. Think of the board as the corporate equivalent of that friend who isn’t afraid to tell you that you have spinach in your teeth. Law firm consultant Patrick McKenna, the first non-American, nonlawyer to serve as an outside director at an Am Law 100 firm, has emphasized that the addition of outside advisers would likely help law firms expand their “cognitive diversity.” “It’s one of the huge blind spots that law firms suffer, the whole idea that we live in a bubble, we see things through our legal sense, and we don’t see things beyond that that perhaps others do,” he said.
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
Law.com

Tarantul v. NYC Health & Hosps. Corp.

The following e-filed documents, listed by NYSCEF document number (Motion 002) 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 were read on this motion to/for DISMISSAL. DECISION ORDER ON MOTION In this workplace discrimination and retaliation action brought under the New York City Human Rights Law (“NYCHRL”), Defendant moves, pursuant to Section 7511 and CPLR 3211(a)(7), to dismiss the complaint in its entirety. After consideration of the relevant caselaw and statutes, as well as a review of motion papers, the motion is granted in part. I. Background On January 2, 2018, Defendant, an integrated health care system of hospitals, hired Plaintiff as a coordinating manager for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (“WIC”) in charge of counseling program participants and coordinating their needs at Coney Island Hospital (Doc 19.
Law.com

There Is Real Danger in Using an Unqualified Engineering Expert

Many engineers will agree to act as an expert in any case even without having a real expertise in the subject. Don't be fooled!. In a recent case, this expert was retained by an attorney who was representing a single divorced mom with a 14-year-old son. She called the arrotney because her townhouse had two walls that had become detached at the rear corner of her home and were in danger of falling off their foundation.
