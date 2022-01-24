ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Is Rousey Ready To Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is considered the kickoff of Wrestlemania season, and ahead of this weekend’s “premium live event” speculation has swirled as to what tactic the WWE might use to generate some buzz toward its biggest event of the year. With Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as one of the rumored main events and a card the company has played several times in the past, that alone won’t necessarily spark more interest than it already does.
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou claims UFC threatened to sue over alleged Jake Paul talks

Francis Ngannou has alleged that UFC threatened to sue the heavyweight’s agent just hours before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270.The French-Cameroonian heavyweight says that Marquel Martin, who works for industry giants Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received an email from UFC accusing him of discussing a potential boxing match with representatives of Jake Paul.The organisation alleged that Martin had been in talks with Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, as speculation continues over Ngannou’s future in combat sports.“I walked into the [dressing] room waiting for my manager, my coach,” Ngannou said on “The MMA Hour.”“And they were like, ‘Wow.’...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
WWE
Financial World

Ronda Rousey's come back and Becky Lynch's reaction

PWInsider reported that: "At least one WWE officer flew after the TV episode last week to California to meet Rousey." And it also added: "We can also confirm that, according to WWE sources, Rousey's makeup artist and stylist, when he last worked for WWE, Abraham Esparza, will be at PPV, Royal Rumble, and Raw this week.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey Possibly Returning To WWE

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has responded to reports on Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE. As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future, possibly at the Royal Rumble. Lynch took to Twitter and responded to a tweet on Rousey possibly returning to the ring soon, and taunted Rousey with the RAW Women’s Title.
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Says He Had To ‘Roll With The Punches’ During Storyline With The Fiend

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton talked about his storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt from 2020-2021:. “Rolling with the punches is something that I realized, more recently than not, if I just accept that I’m out of control of some of these situations and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability…I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago. That was hard. Some of that was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie. They want to believe and be entertained so, the more I can accept that and make it real and make it something that I’m feeling and not just words that some 22-year-old writer wrote on paper for me, if I believe it and make it mine, I can get them to believe. That’s what kind of changed with my promos.”
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, BKFC announced via their Facebook page that Gallagher would be making his debut in mid-2022.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul invited to attend Claressa Shields fight despite war of words

Claressa Shields’ promoter has extended an invite to Jake Paul for the multi-weight world champion’s next fight despite a high profile war of words between the two boxers.Shields accused Paul last year of being a “play-fighter” and suggested she would “embarrass” the YouTuber if they were to spar in the ring.Paul fired back, saying that he “loves karma” and that “the fake always get exposed” after Shields was beaten by Abigail Montes in an MMA fight in October.However the 25-year-old has since urged Shields to put their feud to one side and work together for the betterment of female combat...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Report: Jon Moxley Name Drop On WWE SmackDown Was Scripted

WWE reportedly planned the Jon Moxley mention during the Seth Rollins’ promo on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. As noted, Friday’s SmackDown featured Rollins delivering a promo to build to his Royal Rumble match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rollins called out Reigns for sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how Reigns always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Peacock Subscriber Updates, Stats On WWE Fans Using Peacock

Peacock hit 24.5 million active subscribers in the United States at the end of 2021, according to Comcast. This is up 22.5% from the 20 million subscribers that were announced in June 2021. Comcast also announced that Peacock lost $559 million in the last quarter and $1.7 million for the...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bryan Danielson opens up on his wife

One of the most famous couples that came to form in the pro-wrestling world of all, is undoubtedly the one formed by Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, who returned to be called Bryan Danielson after having landed in the All Elite Wrestling rings, after having expired their contract with the Stamford-based company.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Shares His Thoughts On The Jon Moxley – Bully Ray Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Jon Moxley’s promo from the January 19th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and said that Moxley should’ve given AEW fans “a bit of an apology.”. During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE Universal Champion...
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy’s Passion For Wrestling Is Said To Have Been ‘Renewed’

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Matt Hardy commented on being able to reunite with his brother Jeff now that Jeff is no longer working for WWE:. “When it comes to myself and Jeff teaming up, being the Hardy Boyz, it’s like riding a bike. You just get back on and start peddling. It’s business as usual. That’s one thing that is really cool. I’ve literally been there since this guy was born. We know each other inside and out and it’s going to be fun. Jeff’s excitement and passion for wrestling has been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him. Very excited about that. Without going too much into detail, I’m very excited to where 2022 is going to take the Hardy Boyz. I feel it’s going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff.”
WWE

