Today in History

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Monday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2022. There are 341 days left in the year. On Jan. 24, 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair. On this date:. In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill...

24/7 Wall St.

Wars in Which the Most Americans Died

America was born out of conflict, and much of the history of the United States has been punctuated by war. The United States has fought wars for independence, the preservation of its union, maritime trade rights, territorial expansion, and in opposition to tyranny, communism, and fascism. (These were the biggest battles of World War II.) […]
Deadline

‘White House Doctor’ Drama Produced By Alyssa Milano In Works At Fox

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to White House Doctor, a one-hour drama based on Dr. Connie Mariano’s memoir, from Alyssa Milano and her Peace by Peace Productions, A+E Studios — where Milano is under a deal — Range Media Partners and Fox Entertainment. There are no plans for Milano to star. The White House Doctor is known as the “Shadow of the President.” Whether in the ER-like Medical Unit in the White House itself or traveling abroad, she‘s as close to the President as the Secret Service. As the President’s closest confidante, she’s burdened with the country’s most history-making...
Variety

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vaxx, Nazi Germany Statements ‘Reprehensible and Insensitive’

UPDATE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized for his controversial statements about vaccine mandates and Nazi Germany, saying he is “truly and deeply sorry.” “I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry,” he tweeted Tuesday morning. I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the...
KFOR

RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.
Variety

President Joe Biden to Appear in Betty White Tribute Special; Apple TV Plus Announces ‘Pachinko’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

President Joe Biden will be one of many guests for the upcoming primetime special “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” NBC announced Thursday. The special, a tribute to the iconic comedic actress Betty White, will feature a taped tribute from Biden commemorating the late White, who passed away last December. NBC also announced several other stars who will appear in the special, including: Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen....
