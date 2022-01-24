ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Jan. 24, 2022

By GENE GRIME Gene's Scene
Northwest Signal
 3 days ago

It was 100 years ago this month that Benedict XV Pope of Rome died. Pope Benedict was head of the Catholic Church from 1914 until his death in 1922. His pontificate was largely overshadowed by World War I and its political, social and humanitarian consequences in Europe. Between 1846...

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Vatican defends Benedict after report faults abuse record

The Vatican on Wednesday strongly defended Pope Benedict XVI’s record in fighting clergy sexual abuse and cautioned against looking for “easy scapegoats and summary judgments," after an independent report faulted his handling of four cases of abuse when he was archbishop of Munich Germany The Holy See’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, provided the Vatican's first substantial response to the report in an editorial that appeared on the Vatican's media portal, Vatican News. In it, Tornielli recalled that Benedict was the first pope to meet with victims of abuse, that he had issued strong norms to punish priests who...
RELIGION
The Independent

Poland: Auschwitz foundation created to fight indifference

A new Polish foundation has been created that will distribute grants globally to groups that come up with novel ways to fight indifference to hatred and discrimination.The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation was announced on Wednesday, on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation, by Soviet forces in 1945, of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in German-occupied Poland. January 27 is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.The goal of the Warsaw-based group is to support innovative projects that fight indifference to hatred in societies, based on the idea that it can lead to violence and even genocide.The foundation plans to start...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Rome, OH
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
KRON4 News

France bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Clemenceau
ARTnews

France Approves Return of Nazi-looted Artworks, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician...
VISUAL ART
FOX8 News

Country bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
LAW
WDVM 25

Country bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy