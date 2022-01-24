ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: 1 in 20 young adults watch BBC live

By Colin Mann
Advanced Television
 3 days ago

Only one in 20 of those aged 18-30 said that they watched any BBC television channels live every day, compared with close to half of the over-65s, according to a YouGov survey for the Sunday Times. The survey found that more than a third of under-30s said they “never”...

