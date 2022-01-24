Survey: 1 in 20 young adults watch BBC live

Prime Video has announced that Wolf Like Me will be available to binge in the UK from February 25th. The six-episode Amazon Exclusive series stars Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. The series, set in South Australia, tells the story of widower Gary (Gad) living with his 11-year-old daughter, Emma, both suffering from the loss of Emma’s mother and struggling to connect with one another. One morning, Gary and Emma’s car is hit by a Jeep running a red light. Emma has a panic attack by the side of the road and is comforted by Mary (Fisher), the owner of the Jeep, who, to Gary’s amazement, is able to calm Emma in a way he’s not able to After another chance collision, Gary accidentally stumbles on Mary’s dark secret and flees, terrified. Yet their universes continue to collide and there’s no denying a greater force that seems intent on bringing them together.
