LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A new bill proposed by California Senator Scott Wiener would allow children ages 12 and up to receive vaccination without parental consent. In a press conference on Friday, he told reporters, “Those kids deserve the right to protect themselves.” As detailed by The Associated Press, this would apply to any vaccination that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As it stands, minors from the ages of 12 to 17 are unable to be vaccinated without parental consent – unless the reason for vaccination specifically relates to...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO