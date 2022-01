The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise rapidly in Marion and Warren Counties. The New York Times Coronavirus Tracker Database reported on Thursday that Marion County saw 32 new cases which is an increase of 34% over the previous day. Warren County had an increase of 52% over the previous day with 71 new cases. In the last 14 days, Marion County has seen the number of cases rise by 105% and Warren County has seen the number of cases escalate by 194%. Since January 2020, at least 1 in 5 people residing in Marion and Warren Counties have been infected by COVID-19. The Database reports that 51% of Marion County residents and 58% of Warren County residents have received the vaccine.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO