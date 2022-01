DUNKIRK — There is a new name that will be attached to the Athenex plant in Dunkirk in the coming months. ImmunityBio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to acquire a leasehold interest in 409,000 square feet of pharmaceutical manufacturing space just outside the city with certain related assets, from global pharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. The agreement will provide ImmunityBio with a state-of-the-art biotech production facility that will substantially expand and diversify ImmunityBio’s existing manufacturing capacity.

