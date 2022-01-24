Utilities Main Phone Line Down Temporarily - Pay By Phone Available at 855-941-4636

Most manufacturer warranties, product protection plans, and extended warranties come with a lot of fine print. For instance, some extended warranties for cars require you to visit specific shops for repairs or may only pay for a portion of the costs after a certain mileage. Some product protection plans also require you to provide plnety of documentation to file a claim, including the original receipt. Even terms you might think you understand can be defined differently. Some warranties define a product’s lifetime as the amount of time a product is available from that manufacturer, for example.
