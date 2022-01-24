ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds in Whitehorse attend protests against COVID-19 health restrictions

By Sissi De Flaviis
alaskareporter.com
 4 days ago

Hundreds of people attended two separate protests in Whitehorse this weekend, to voice their disapproval of current public health restrictions put in place to slow...

alaskareporter.com

dailyresearchnews.com

Covid-19: some countries will soon relax or abandon health restrictions

Monitor Covid-19 For several months now, the Omicron variant has gradually imposed itself against the other variants. More contagious, but less deadly, it has concerned many countries since its appearance. Nevertheless, some specialists agree that the end of the pandemic is near, thanks to vaccination and an increase in immunity within populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsy.com

U.K. Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in most parts of the country. Johnson told lawmakers that the restrictions were being eased because government scientists think it is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Whitehorse#Covid#Cbc Canada#Protest#Yukon Rise Up#The Yukon Freedom Party
Popculture

2 Stimulus Checks This February? How It's a Real Possibility

After the Biden administration's Build Back Better legislation failed to pass the Senate, the Child Tax Credit payments that American families have been receiving were ended. Then it was proposed that citizens who are eligible could possibly receive two of the stimulus payments in February, which would make up for the lost payment from January. Now, it's been announced that families who received the Child Tax Credit payments can be paid the remainder of their money by making sure to note on their taxes the details sent to them in a letter from the IRS, which can be read up on here.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
AFP

Biden admin withdraws Covid vaccination mandate for businesses

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday formally withdrew the Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses that was struck down by the Supreme Court. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court delivered a blow to Biden this month when it blocked his vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Senator Wants U.S. Government, Automakers to Address 'Alarming' Jump in Carjackings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. senator on Wednesday called on major automakers and the Transportation Department to take action to address an "alarming" rise in carjackings in some major cities. Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin, a Democrat, asked the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents nearly all major automakers,...
WASHINGTON, DC

