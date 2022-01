Mild Covid infection can cause attention and memory problems for months after recovery, new research suggests.The findings, reported by researchers from Oxford University showed that people who had mild Covid infection but did not report long-Covid symptoms still had worse attention and memory for up to six to nine months.Previous studies have shown that long-Covid sufferers experience difficulties maintaining attention, which is known as “brain fog”.However, it was not known if similar effects were felt by those who had experienced no other issues after recovery from Covid-19.Participants in the study were asked to complete a number of cognitive tests,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO