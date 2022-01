IOWA FALLS — It wasn’t a question of if, but when? Well, the when came Tuesday night. Brent Greenfield, a senior 182-pounder who is ranked No. 7 (Class 1A), become the 12th South Hamilton wrestler to reach 100 career victories inside the Iowa Falls-Alden gymnasium, and he did it with — what else? — a pin.

