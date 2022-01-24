ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Share repurchase programme

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. As mentioned in announcement no. 77/2021, TCM Group A/S (”TCM Group” or ”the Company”) has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 26 April 2021 until 11 March 2022. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of DKK 100 million under the programme.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Announces Stock Repurchase Program of up to $2.5 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to $2.5 million of the Company’s common stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Share Repurchase#Share Capital#Cf#Streetinsider Premium#Treasury#Jyske Bank Contact#Cfo
StreetInsider.com

Ally Financial (ALLY) announces up to $2 billion share repurchase authorization and dividend on common stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock, effective until Dec. 31, 2022. Ally recently completed a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in 2021, and expects to begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, representing a 20% increase compared to the company's prior quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Misses Q4 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $165.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Guidance for 2022:. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kirby Corporation (KEX) PT Raised to $71 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Nolan raised the price target on Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) to $71.00 (from $67.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq announces $325M accelerated stock repurchase deal with Goldman Sachs

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) enters into a $325M accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. The deal is pursuant to NDAQ's share repurchase program, under which $784M remained available as of Jan. 25. Under the deal, NDAQ will make an initial payment of $325M to Goldman Sachs and will receive...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

E2open (ETWO) Announces Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Announces Share Repurchase Authorization of $150 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program where Stitch Fix may purchase up to $150 million of its Class A common stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Surges Over 10% on Earnings and Outlook Beat, Piper Sandler Upgrades to Overweight

Shares of ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) surged more than 10% in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results.Results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Cronos Group (CRON:CN) (CRON) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett upgraded Cronos Group (CRON:CN) (NASDAQ: CRON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 76.9% to $0.92; $2B Added to Buyback

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, or $3.68 annualized. This is a 76.9% increase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Comcast (CMCSA) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c; Raises Buyback/Dividend

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.77, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy