Share repurchase programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock, effective until Dec. 31, 2022. Ally recently completed a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in 2021, and expects to begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, representing a 20% increase compared to the company's prior quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2022.

