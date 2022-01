If it were up to Ultimate Fighting Championship alum John Howard, mixed martial arts weight classes would have a different shape. According to Howard (29-17-1, 0-0 Eagle FC), promotions should reduce the current gap in the heavier classes. “Doomsday” advocates for a more uniform distribution by separating each weight category 10 pounds from another. Howard will soon debut in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC, where he is facing Ramazan Kuramagomedov in a welterweight clash on the upcoming Eagle FC 44 card. The particularity of Eagle FC’s welterweights is that the division's limit is set at 175 pounds instead of the traditional 170. The reason behind this is that Eagle has introduced the 165-pound division in between the conventional lightweights and welterweight, and moved up five pounds the limit of the latter.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO