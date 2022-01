We will still be cold into the mid-week, but with luck we will start to get some relief and have daytime highs in the teens to make it more comfortable on the ice. We will have a couple more cold snaps, but generally as we get to the end of January, we start to get more tolerable winter weather. We are down to about six more weeks of the ice fishing season at this point for most ice anglers.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO