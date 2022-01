(Credit: Anthony Robling) Manchester Camerata has announced its 50th anniversary. “Our 50th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate what has happened so far as well as our plans for the future. Everyone leaves a mark at the Camerata, be that a musical style, a way of thinking, or something else distinctive. We have countless anecdotes, recordings and community projects as part of our collective legacy. We want to invite our audience to join us as we reflect on our history and initiate new partnerships across the year to come,” Bob Riley, Chief Executive of Manchester Camerata, said in an official release.

