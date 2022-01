Famous actor and wrestling star The Rock has shared that he will be appearing in a blockbuster video game franchise movie which is set to be announced later this year. The Rock shared the news in a new interview with The Men’s Journal. Talking to the publication he said he is staring in a new movie in which he has been cast to bring one of the “biggest, most badass games to the screen” and he is partially excited because it is based on a series that he has “played for years” He emphasised that he wanted to do right by gamers the world over and shared that he plans to make a “great movie.” Once we know which gaming franchise the movie is based on we shall be sure to let you know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO