Religion

Moses and the Shining Face

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 3 days ago

"And it came to pass, when Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the two tables of testimony in Moses' hand...that Moses wist not that the skin of his face shone while he talked with him." (Exodus 34:29) Moses had been alone with God 40 days and...

www.icr.org

icr.org

The Psalm of Life

“I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.” (Psalm 91:2) This marvelous psalm of life and security follows a psalm of frailty and death (Psalm 90) written by Moses, who may have been the author of this psalm as well. For our devotional study today, attention is called to the change of personal pronoun throughout, implying a dialogue between three speakers.
RELIGION
icr.org

The Mercy Seat

"And thou shalt put the mercy seat above upon the ark; and in the ark thou shalt put the testimony that I shall give thee. And there I will meet with thee, and I will commune with thee from above the mercy seat." (Exodus 25:21-22) In the "holy of...
RELIGION
icr.org

The Queen of Sheba

“And when the queen of Sheba heard of the fame of Solomon concerning the name of the LORD, she came to prove him with hard questions.” (1 Kings 10:1) A thousand years after the famous visit of Sheba’s queen to the court of King Solomon, Jesus made a remarkable spiritual application of her experience. “The queen of the south shall rise up in the judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: for she came from the uttermost parts of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, behold, a greater than Solomon is here” (Matthew 12:42).
RELIGION
icr.org

Threefold Deliverance

“For thou hast delivered my soul from death, mine eyes from tears, and my feet from falling.” (Psalm 116:8) This is the beautiful testimony of the psalmist when the Lord answered his prayer: “The sorrows of death compassed me, and the pains of hell got hold upon me: I found trouble and sorrow. Then called I upon the name of the LORD; O, I beseech thee, deliver my soul” (vv. 3-4). The Lord does, indeed, deliver our souls when we call upon Him for salvation in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, “for whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13).
RELIGION
icr.org

Altar Building

“And the LORD appeared unto Abram, and said, Unto thy seed will I give this land: and there builded he an altar unto the LORD, who appeared unto him.” (Genesis 12:7) This is the first reference to Abraham building an altar in Scripture. Building an altar and making sacrifice to God denotes total dependence and reliance on Him. It implies saying no to self and yes to God—in effect presenting one’s self in submission to God as a sinner, trusting Him for gracious handling of one’s sin, and discounting one’s value apart from His work. Building altars became a habit with godly Abraham, the “friend of God” (James 2:23), and he practiced it many times during his life (see also Genesis 12:8; 13:4, 18).
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with "sad" situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: "Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
icr.org

Is There Evidence for a Global Flood? | The Creation Podcast: Episode 15

What really happened during the Genesis Flood? Is there scientific evidence for a global Flood? And how does geology confirm the book of Genesis? Host Trey Bowling examines the historical and scientific evidence with ICR Research Scientist and Geologist Dr. Tim Clarey in Episode 15 of The Creation Podcast. "And...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope's right knee ligament inflamed, curbing mobility

Pope Francis said Wednesday he is suffering from an inflamed ligament in his right knee that makes walking and going up and down stairs painful. Francis told his weekly general audience that he had been informed that the inflammation usually only afflicts older people. "I don't know why it happened to me," the 85-year-old pope quipped, drawing applause from the crowd. Francis, who has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that makes him walk with a pronounced limp, cited the new knee pain in explaining why he wouldn't go down the steps of the Vatican audience hall to greet...
RELIGION
The Independent

600 candles lit to remember victims of the Holocaust and other genocides

Faith leaders have gathered to light candles and remember all the victims of genocide ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.Six hundred candles were lit during the event at York Minster's Chapter House, forming the Star of David to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia Rwanda Bosnia and Darfur.The Minster event began with a Choral Evening service attended by representatives from York's Jewish and other faith communities.The Reverend Canon Maggie McLean, York Minster's Canon Missioner, said: "The international theme for the 2022 commemoration is 'One Day'...
RELIGION
postnewsgroup.com

Fort Mose: The First Free Black Settlement

During the 18th century, Florida had become a haven for colonial South Carolina’s fugitive slaves. This was a result of the competition between Spain and Britain. Spain held a flexible attitude toward slaves and Black freedmen and thus encouraged British-owned slaves to escape to Florida. Such a move would inevitably destabilize British colonization in the north.
SOCIETY
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Jim Moses: Life in the Dash

Have you ever heard the old saying that the dates on the tombstone are important, but the dash in between them is even more important? That dash represents everything about a person; every detail of his or her life. Our job as genealogists is to find out as much about the dash as possible.
MICHIGAN STATE
kcrw.com

Mamas Gun: ‘Looking For Moses’

Named after Erykah Badu’s sophomore album, London’s Mamas Gun are soul titans in the making. Their song “Looking For Moses” was written on the day Bill Withers passed, and pays tribute to the legendary singer.
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mission’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Not everything I know about the logistics of Mormon missions comes from the musical The Book of Mormon — but enough of what I know comes from Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone's Broadway smash that throughout Tania Anderson's documentary The Mission, I broke into "I Believe" on more than a few occasions. It happens that The Book of Mormon is actually a good deal more specific about Mormon beliefs and practices than The Mission, which is either going to make you more or less interested in The Mission. The documentary is closer to Boys State with a faint whiff...
RELIGION

