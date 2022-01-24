TV Schedules

The CBS upfront, now under the umbrella of ViacomCBS, will return to its longtime home at New York’s Carnegie Hall on May 18.
The news follows commitments from rivals Fox and NBCUniversal in recent days, both of which have slated multiple in-person upfront events. Disney has indicated it is taking a fresh look at the approach to its upfront, which has long been held at Lincoln Center.
The last year for the annual upfront extravaganza, which typically stretches for several weeks in the spring when cable and streaming are combined with broadcast TV, was 2019. Covid neutralized the live upfronts in 2020...
