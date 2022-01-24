ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard helps a homeowner install a whole house ductless heating and...

tv.azpm.org

rockpapershotgun.com

Project Zomboid TV schedule: when does Life and Living TV air in Project Zomboid?

Looking for the Project Zomboid TV schedule? When the apocalypse begins, your first instinct might be to get a weapon. Or, maybe you choose to scavenge supplies and stockpile food. You don’t usually gravitate towards the TV. Civilization is crumbling around you, so there are probably plenty of other ways to spend your time preparing for the undead hordes. In Project Zomboid, things are a little different. The TV is a valuable means of learning new information that you should use while you can. Before long, channels will stop broadcasting and then the power will shut off, leaving you in eerie darkness.
TV SERIES
hngnews.com

Sun Prairie Cable Access TV schedule listed for January 26-28

9:30 AM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity. 10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-12-22 11:00 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22 11:35 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Peterson Technology Group. 12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-10-22 1 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle. 1:30 PM Simply...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Acorn TV February 2022 Schedule Announced

Acorn TV has announced the titles that are coming to the AMC-owned streaming service in February. The Acorn TV February 2022 lineup adds to the service’s wide variety of acclaimed English and foreign-language dramas, engaging comedies, documentaries and more. The Acorn TV February 2022 schedule includes Agatha Raisin Season...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

Ratings: Our Kind of People Rises With Finale; This Is Us, FBI Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Our Kind of People wrapped its freshman run with 1.34 million total viewers (its best audience in four episodes) and a 0.3 demo rating (per Nielsen finals), ticking up a tenth week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the yet-to-be-renewed drama’s finale an average grade of “A-“; read recap. Elsewhere: THE CW | Superman & Lois (900K/0.2, metrom tsop daeR) and Naomi (589K/0.1) each slipped 18 percent in audience while steady in the demo. NBC | American Auto (2.3 mil/0.4) and Grand Crew (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, This Is Us (4.8 mil/0.8, read recap and Milo...
TV SERIES
Itemlive.com

Bass: The decline of the cooking show

One of my favorite hobbies is cooking. It’s a relaxing and exciting pastime that brings people together and allows you to think outside the box.    For me, the spark that The post Bass: The decline of the cooking show appeared first on Itemlive.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety’s Winter Entertainment Summit to Discuss Industry’s Diverse Streaming Needs, Pandemic Impact and Generational Approaches

After a pivot from an in-person event at CES due to the omicron surge, Variety’s virtual Winter Entertainment Summit will start streaming Jan. 27. Many of the panelists have their eyes on what will be next for their businesses and how to capture and engage consumers. Variety co-editor-in-chief Cyn-thia Littleton will host panel Best Way Forward: Future of the Entertainment Industry, which features Shalini Govil-Pai, GM & VP of Google TV, and Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi, among others. These two sense the urgency to meet the needs of audiences who are now streaming savvy after months at home. “For our...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

ViacomCBS Confirms Return To Carnegie Hall With In-Person Upfront In May

The CBS upfront, now under the umbrella of ViacomCBS, will return to its longtime home at New York’s Carnegie Hall on May 18. The news follows commitments from rivals Fox and NBCUniversal in recent days, both of which have slated multiple in-person upfront events. Disney has indicated it is taking a fresh look at the approach to its upfront, which has long been held at Lincoln Center. The last year for the annual upfront extravaganza, which typically stretches for several weeks in the spring when cable and streaming are combined with broadcast TV, was 2019. Covid neutralized the live upfronts in 2020...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ozark’ Returns To Lead Netflix Top 10 TV List With 77 Million Hours Laundered

Ozark returned for the first installment of its fourth season and immediately went to No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 TV series list. The Jason Bateman- and Laura Linney-fronted crime drama clocked 77 million hours watched on the service, despite coming in late in the week. The series dropped January 21 and topped Netflix’s top 10 English-language list for the week of January 17-23. It comes two years after the dark drama’s third season, a delay not helped by the Covid-19 pandemic. The return of the fourth and final season, which will consist of 14 episodes, also helped the first season...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fox Sets Dates for 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star Reunion, MasterChef Junior's Return, Masked Singer and Name That Tune

Fox will dial up both 9-1-1 series in late March, when the original series is again paired with its Lone Star offshoot on Monday nights. As revealed by the network’s latest midseason schedule, 9-1-1 will resume Season 5 on Monday, March 21 at 8/7c, where it will be followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star (which is currently unspooling its third season at 8 pm). The freshman drama The Cleaning Lady, now airing Mondays at 9, will wrap its freshman run on March 14. Because it’s too self-aware not to share: In 9-1-1‘s midseason opener, the members of the 118 “‘speed’ to the rescue...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Lone Star’ & ‘The Bachelor’ Tie For Monday’s Top Demo; ‘NCIS’ Wins Viewers

A new week of primetime kicked off with some excitement. Monday saw a three-way tie for the night’s best demo rating between The Neighborhood, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Bachelor. In the 8 p.m. hour, the night’s three leading titles earned 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. The Neighborhood (0.7, 6.16M) rose from the previous week to earn the most viewers among the three titles. 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.7, 5.21M) returned for a new episode, and bested The Bachelor (0.7, 3.44M) in viewers. The Bachelor also returned after two weeks for a continuation of the previous installment’s juicy...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Release Date Shifts To Early Summer

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a movie that could truly bring older adults back to cinemas, and Focus Features, Universal International and Carnival Films are going to put the title in the best place possible in hopes that Covid eases. The companies have moved the sequel from its original March 18 release date to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The first Downton Abbey scored the best opening at the domestic box office in Focus Features history with $31M. In the U.S, Downton Abbey 2 moves to a weekend where the only other major studio wide release is Warner Bros’...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
West Central Tribune

Pioneer Public TV schedule published Jan. 19, 2022

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org . Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27; the 42nd season of the only statewide, live, call-in program where citizens have questions...
TV & VIDEOS

