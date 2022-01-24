TV Schedules

Looking for the Project Zomboid TV schedule? When the apocalypse begins, your first instinct might be to get a weapon. Or, maybe you choose to scavenge supplies and stockpile food. You don’t usually gravitate towards the TV. Civilization is crumbling around you, so there are probably plenty of other ways to spend your time preparing for the undead hordes. In Project Zomboid, things are a little different. The TV is a valuable means of learning new information that you should use while you can. Before long, channels will stop broadcasting and then the power will shut off, leaving you in eerie darkness.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO