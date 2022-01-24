Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (lyric)

Gossip Wolf has yet to hear a note from Honestly Same, but the temptation is strong to refer to the five-piece improvising collective as a supergroup—kind of like Temple of the Dog for the local new-music scene! The quintet is packed with big-time talent: percussionist Samuel Scranton (half of the duo Beautifulish), synthesizer player Zach Moore (part of Mocrep and cofounder of Parlour Tapes), pianist Mabel Kwan (a member of Ensemble dal Niente), clarinetist Zachary Good (part of ZRL, Mocrep, and Eighth Blackbird), and cellist Lia Kohl (also from ZRL and Mocrep). In 2020, Good and Kohl released the Parlour Tapes duet Standing Lenticular, one of the year’s most intense drone albums. Honestly Same call their music “patient and contemplative,” and on Thursday, January 20, they debut live at Constellation on a bill with Forest Management. The venue will also livestream the show via its YouTube page.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO