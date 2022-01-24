ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (lyric)

skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchingly funnyWorth seeing again and again. Time Out Theres no stopping The Showstoppers! With twelve years as an Edinburgh Festi... This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Achingly funny…Worth seeing again and again.’. ★★★★★ Time...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

New-music combo Honestly Same debut their improvised meditations

Gossip Wolf has yet to hear a note from Honestly Same, but the temptation is strong to refer to the five-piece improvising collective as a supergroup—kind of like Temple of the Dog for the local new-music scene! The quintet is packed with big-time talent: percussionist Samuel Scranton (half of the duo Beautifulish), synthesizer player Zach Moore (part of Mocrep and cofounder of Parlour Tapes), pianist Mabel Kwan (a member of Ensemble dal Niente), clarinetist Zachary Good (part of ZRL, Mocrep, and Eighth Blackbird), and cellist Lia Kohl (also from ZRL and Mocrep). In 2020, Good and Kohl released the Parlour Tapes duet Standing Lenticular, one of the year’s most intense drone albums. Honestly Same call their music “patient and contemplative,” and on Thursday, January 20, they debut live at Constellation on a bill with Forest Management. The venue will also livestream the show via its YouTube page.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv#Pcr#Performing#Musical Theater#Showstoppers#Nimax Theatres#Covid Passes
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

Reba McEntire How Blue (Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Reba McEntire "How Blue" audio video and see the song details here... The Reba McEntire How Blue song was was released in September 1984 as the first single from the album “My Kind of Country”. This song became her third number one single on the Billboard country music chart reaching #1 on January 19, 1985. This would be the first of a series of number one singles that Reba achieved during the 1980s and 1990s.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Rodney Crowell I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Rodney Crowell "I Couldn't Leave You If I Tried" music video and see the song details here... The Rodney Crowell I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried song was released in May 1988 as the second single from Crowell’s album Diamonds & Dirt. This song was the second of Crowell’s five number one country singles. The single went to number one for one week and spent a total of 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot country songs chart.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

How Burns Night started and how it’s celebrated

Burns Night brings to mind forkfuls of peppery haggis and wee drams of whisky but the history of the festivities is often taken for granted.The Burns Supper is a celebration of the life and legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. While it was first organised by his close friends and family as a memorial dinner, the night has since morphed into an event for Scots at home and around the world.It is celebrated with traditional Scottish fare, folk music and renditions of Burns’s poetry.Who was Robert Burns?“Rabbie” Burns penned more than 550 poems and songs before his death...
CELEBRATIONS
countryfancast.com

Sara Evans A Little Bit Stronger (Music Video and Lyrics)

Sara Evans' "A Little Bit Stronger" details the aftermath of heartbreak and the process of moving on. Watch the music video and view the lyrics here!. The Sara Evans A Little Bit Stronger song was released in September 2010 and as first single from her 2011 Stronger album and is also featured on the soundtrack for the 2010 movie Country Strong. Country music songbird Sara Evans‘ “A Little Bit Stronger” was written by Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. The powerful tune “A Little Bit Stronger” became the Missouri native’s first single to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Sara Evans Born To Fly (Music Video and Lyrics)

Country music maven Sara Evans' "Born to Fly" is an up tempo country tune complete with fiddles. Enjoy the Wizard of Oz-inspired music video here!. The Sara Evans Born To Fly song was released in June 2000 as the first single and title track from her 2000 album of the same name. This song became Evans’ second number one hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart on January 20, 2001. Country music star Sara Evans co-wrote “Born to Fly” with Marcus Hummon and Darrell Scott.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
TV & VIDEOS
countryfancast.com

Johnny Cash Flesh and Blood (Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Johnny Cash "Flesh and Blood" live performance from his TV show . . . The Johnny Cash Flesh and Blood song was a 1970 single that was featured in the film, “I Walk the Line” starring Gregory Peck. The song went to #1 on the U.S. country singles chart for one week starting January 30, 1971 and spent a total of 13 weeks on the chart.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

New Music: Gunna – P Power (Featuring Drake)

Many often lament the start of the year because it is often a dead period for music releases. Fortunately, this year didn’t follow that trend. During the first week of the new year, The Weeknd and Gunna delivered new project. The Weeknd’s Dawn FM included contributions from Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones and Lil’ Wayne. Meanwhile, Gunna’s DS4EVER featured Chlöe Bailey, 21 Savage and several other stars. However, it was missing one key feature – Drake.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Merle Haggard Kentucky Gambler (video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Merle Haggard "Kentucky Gambler" audio video and see the song details here. . . The Merle Haggard Kentucky Gambler song became Merle Haggard and The Strangers nineteenth number one song on the Billboard country music chart. The Merle Haggard and The Strangers version reached #1 on January 18, 1975 and stayed at number one for a single week spending a total of eleven weeks on the chart.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy