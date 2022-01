He’s got the voice, the personality, and the look, together with a sincere passion for the songs he sings and a true appreciation for his audiences, and that all adds up to a fabulous night at Feinstein’s/54 Below with Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy. His long-awaited concert and return to NYC, which had been postponed nearly two years by the pandemic, had adoring fans clapping, singing along, and smiling behind their masks (but you could read it in their eyes and attitudes) to his self-curated set list of eighteen vintage favorites from the ‘50s and ‘60s, which he performed to perfection with his signature vocal mastery and emotional expressiveness. It was an evening that was well worth the wait.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO