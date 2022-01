A dance group for recovering addicts was among arts organisations celebrated at a one-off night of performances from musicals.The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, held at Manchester’s AO Arena on Monday and hosted by comedian Jason Manford was put on as a thank you for National Lottery players who helped arts and theatre groups during the coronavirus pandemic with a total of £228 million funding.The Fallen Angels charity, set up by Paul Bayes Kitcher and his wife Claire Morris, was among the organisations and community heroes invited to attend the evening as special guests.The group was launched in...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO