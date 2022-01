Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Corporate Cards Date Night Dinner with the Parents First/Early in the Game Dates Impressing Out of Towners See And Be Seen. Here’s the deal – we worship Gjelina and all of her glory. And The Tasting Kitchen sits directly next door. It’s important to disclose right now that when given the choice between the two, you should always choose Gjelina. However, sometimes you don’t have the two hours to spare waiting around for Heaven, and in that case, The Tasting Kitchen is your move. Think of The Tasting Kitchen as Gjelina’s younger sister who will never be quite as pretty or smart, but can certainly be fun to hang out with.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO