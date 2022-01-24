Kalispell council to discuss rules for displaying banners

The Kalispell City Council will hold a banner discussion on Monday during a work session.

The city is considering drafting a new set of policies regarding banners flown in the city.

The change was inspired in part by the introduction of the Kalispell Parkline Trail. The city decided to fund banner/planter arms on 28 poles spread out along the Kalispell Parkline for the purpose of hanging banners and flowers.

The impetus for the change also came from a desire to bring the city’s policy into accordance with local practice.

“The policy has not been in practice for years over Main Street,” the agenda states, “as MDT has been hesitant to allow banners over the public right-of-way and there are structural deficiencies with the poles at the locations where the banner can be hung.”

“As there is a desire to allow for banners in the city, staff has drafted an updated set of policies for discussion,” the agenda explained.

The new draft banner requirements outline which entities are eligible to fly a banner in the city. Under the proposed requirements, banners can advertise events sponsored by a nonprofit or a government entity. Or, banners can highlight activities and interests occurring in or around the City of Kalispell.

However, the draft requirements strictly forbid business names from appearing on banners. This includes sponsors of events.

“Banners are not to be used for advertising or promoting political candidates, parties or issues,” the requirements go on to state.

The requirements also lay out the appropriate timeline for flying banners in Kalispell. A banner can be installed for a maximum of 14 days, per the draft guidelines. Another permit for the same banner is available for a second 14-day period no less than six months from the original date of installation.

Banners will be installed and removed on Mondays. Approved contractors are required to remove and install the banners. The city will provide an approved list of contractors to perform the installation and removal.

The requirements also incorporate a series of guidelines related to the construction of the banners to ensure their safety.

The council won’t take any formal action on the banner proposal at the work session.

The work session starts at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 First Avenue East.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.