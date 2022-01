OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced an executive order in an effort to solve the school staffing crisis. On Tuesday, Stitt said that Oklahoma will mobilize state employees to help fill in at schools where so many teachers have been out sick. The governor said that he will authorize state agencies to have their employees do substitute teaching at schools instead of going to their regular state jobs.

