Cancer

ERYTECH Announces Presentation of Results of Two Clinical Trials of Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer at ASCO GI

 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Interim results from the Phase 1 rESPECT trial of eryaspase plus mFOLFIRINOX as first-line treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer patients, presented in a poster presentation, confirm good safety profile and demonstrate encouraging clinical...

missiontimescourier.com

Treatment of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is very often diagnosed at stage 4. A mandatory component of complex treatment of recurrent and unresectable malignant tumors of the pancreas is a distant radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Poor tolerance of the conservative therapy determines the development and implementation of innovative treatment regimens. Principles of stage 4...
CANCER
Medscape News

Pancreatic Cancer Test Gets Validated for Newly Diagnosed Diabetes

The study covered in this summary was published in medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Researchers have developed and validated a new screening test to detect pancreatic cancer in people with newly diagnosed diabetes. The new test relies on detecting a very distinctive epigenetic marker...
CANCER
The Press

A2 Bio to Present at ASCO-GI 2022 on Use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) to Identify GI Cancer Patients for Future Tmod™ CAR T Therapy

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("A2 Bio") is a biotechnology company focused on the development of a first-in-class, logic-gated Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in solid tumor treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells. The Tmod system exploits irreversible genetic changes in cancer cells called loss of heterozygosity (LOH). A2 Bio will be presenting on Saturday, January 22nd at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium taking place virtually and in-person on January 20–22, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.
CANCER
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics Presents Positive Clinical Data with Investigational Adagrasib in Patients with KRASG12C-Mutated Gastrointestinal Cancers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced positive results from a Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib at the 600mg BID dose in patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors harboring a KRASG12C mutation, including cancers of the biliary tract, appendix, small bowel, gastro-esophageal junction, and esophagus. Results showed that adagrasib demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control. The findings (Abstract # 519) will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. ET during a rapid abstract session at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
healio.com

Adagrasib active, safe among patients with KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic, GI tumors

Adagrasib induced promising clinical activity as monotherapy among pretreated patients with unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer and other gastrointestinal tumors that harbor a KRAS G12C mutation, according to study results. The agent also had a manageable safety profile, research presented at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium showed. “Adagrasib is a KRAS...
CANCER
sweetwaternow.com

Regional Cancer Center Enters First Patient Into Clinical Trial

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently expanded services to offer cancer clinical trials to its patients. Now, the Center is celebrating a major milestone as a Sweetwater County patient has become its first participant enrolled into an oncology clinical trial. “By enrolling our first clinical trial patient,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
HeySoCal

Report: Pancreatic cancer reaches highest-ever survival rate of 11%

American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Cancer Facts & Figures 2022 report, released Wednesday, shows that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer has increased from 10 to 11%. The last time the survival rate for pancreatic cancer increased was in 2020 when it first reached double digits. While this increase...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) to Present Practice-Changing Imfinzi and Lynparza Data at ASCO GI and GU

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) will present new data in liver, biliary tract and prostate cancers illustrating its ambition to revolutionise cancer care at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) and the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

PharmaDrug Announces Initiation of Manufacturing of Cepharanthine (PD-001) For Clinical Programs in Rare Cancers And COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Establishing cGMP supply for IND-enabling and up to Phase 2 clinical studies for PD-001 oral formulation for esophageal cancer and mild to moderate COVID-19 Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

De novo expression of gastrokines in pancreatic precursor lesions impede the development of pancreatic cancer

Molecular events occurring in stepwise progression from pre-malignant lesions (pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia; PanIN) to the development of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) are poorly understood. Thus, characterization of early PanIN lesions may reveal markers that can help in diagnosing PDAC at an early stage and allow understanding the pathology of the disease. We performed the molecular and histological assessment of patient-derived PanINs, tumor tissues and pancreas from mouse models with PDAC (KC mice that harbor K-RAS mutation in pancreatic tissue), where we noted marked upregulation of gastrokine (GKN) proteins. To further understand the role of gastrokine proteins in PDAC development, GKN-deficient KC mice were developed by intercrossing gastrokine-deficient mice with KC mice. Panc-02 (pancreatic cancer cells of mouse origin) were genetically modified to express GKN1 for further in vitro and in vivo analysis. Our results show that gastrokine proteins were absent in healthy pancreas and invasive cancer, while its expression was prominent in low-grade PanINs. We could detect these proteins in pancreatic juice and serum of KC mice. Furthermore, accelerated PanIN and tumor development were noted in gastrokine deficient KC mice. Loss of gastrokine 1 protein delayed apoptosis during carcinogenesis leading to the development of desmoplastic stroma while loss of gastrokine 2 increased the proliferation rate in precursor lesions. In summary, we identified gastrokine proteins in early pancreatic precursor lesions, where gastrokine proteins delay pancreatic carcinogenesis.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) Announces Partial Clinical Hold by FDA on Multidose Clinical Trials for YTX-7739

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disease, today announced that, in response to its IND application submitted in December 2021, it was notified via email by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on multidose clinical trials of YTX-7739, currently being developed for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The FDA has not halted all clinical programming and is permitting the Company’s planned single dose clinical trial to proceed. The partial clinical hold suspends initiation of multiple dose clinical trials in the U.S. until the FDA’s questions have been addressed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

Targeting Healthy Cells Changes Invasive Behavior of Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute (BCI) at Queen Mary University of London, led by Dr Angus Cameron, have found a way to modulate the invasive behaviour of pancreatic cancer by targeting a non-cancerous cell type found within pancreatic tumours. The findings, published today in Cell Reports, provide valuable insights into the biology of pancreatic cancer progression, and could help to drive improvements in cancer treatment.
CANCER
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

