ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ageas and Ping An: Transparency notification

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Ping An has notified Ageas on 21 January 2022 that, on 19 January 2022, its interest has fallen below the statutory threshold of 3% of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
StreetInsider.com

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Participation notification by Blackrock Inc. Brussels, 27 January 2022, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Voting Rights#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Reclaims No.1 Smartphone Spot in China

Following record-high sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has reclaimed the number one smartphone selling spot ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CELL PHONES
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AT&T (NYSE: T) reported Q4 EPS of $0.78, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.96 billion versus the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar's (JKS) Jinko Solar Prices 2B Share Shanghai IPO at RMB 5/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, is in the process of applying for an initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company's principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board. Jiangxi Jinko's IPO pricing has been announced by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 UBS AG

Linked to the least performing of the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index due on or about February 26, 2027. UBS AG Trigger Autocallable Contingent Yield Notes (the “Notes”) are unsubordinated, unsecured debt obligations issued by UBS AG (“UBS” or the “issuer”) linked to the least performing of the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index (each an “underlying asset” and together the “underlying assets”). If the closing level of each underlying asset is equal to or greater than its coupon barrier on an observation date (including the final valuation date), UBS will pay you a contingent coupon on the related coupon payment date. If the closing level of any underlying asset is less than its coupon barrier on an observation date, no contingent coupon will be paid for the related coupon payment date. UBS will automatically call the Notes early if the closing level of each underlying asset on any observation date (beginning after 12 months) prior to the final valuation date is equal to or greater than its call threshold level, which is a level of each underlying asset equal to a percentage of its initial level, as indicated below. If the Notes are subject to an automatic call, UBS will pay you on the coupon payment date corresponding to such observation date (the “call settlement date”) a cash payment per Note equal to the principal amount plus any contingent coupon otherwise due, and no further payments will be made on the Notes. If the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of each underlying asset is equal to or greater than its downside threshold, at maturity, UBS will pay you a cash payment per Note equal to the principal amount. If the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of any underlying asset is less than its downside threshold, at maturity, UBS will pay you a cash payment per Note that is less than the principal amount, if anything, resulting in a percentage loss on your initial investment equal to the percentage decline in the closing level of the underlying asset with the lowest underlying return (the “least performing underlying asset”) from its initial level to its final level over the term of the Notes and, in extreme situations, you could lose all of your initial investment. Investing in the Notes involves significant risks. You will lose a significant portion or all of your initial investment if the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of any underlying asset is less than its downside threshold. You may not receive some or all of the contingent coupons during the term of the Notes. You will be exposed to the market risk of each underlying asset on each observation date, including the final valuation date, and any decline in the level of one underlying asset may negatively affect your return and will not be offset or mitigated by a lesser decline or any potential increase in the level of any other underlying asset. Higher contingent coupon rates are generally associated with a greater risk of loss. The contingent repayment of principal only applies if you hold the Notes until the maturity date. Any payment on the Notes, including any repayment of principal, is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS. If UBS were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the Notes and you could lose all of your initial investment.
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea's Hyundai Engineering says to postpone its planned IPO

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided to postpone its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). read more. In a regulatory filing, it cited various reasons for the postponement such as difficulty in receiving a proper evaluation of the company's value.
ECONOMY
AFP

Iran into World Cup finals as Japan, South Korea move closer

Iran became the first team from Asia to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Iraq as Japan and South Korea moved a step closer to Qatar. Porto forward Medhi Taremi scored the winner after 48 minutes in Tehran to send his country through to a World Cup finals for the sixth time, and third in a row. Iran consolidated top spot in Group A with 19 points from seven games, two points ahead of South Korea who are on the brink of qualifying after a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon. The United Arab Emirates are in third position, eight points behind the Koreans -- who are missing injured Spurs star Son Heung-min -- after a 2-0 win over Syria.
FIFA
StreetInsider.com

Umicore - Transparency notification by Norges Bank

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Umicore - Transparency notification by Norges Bank. In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Norges Bank has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for the total of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. small cap stocks may be signalling market bottom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the small cap Russell 2000 hovers near bear market territory, some strategists are optimistic the index and U.S. stock market may be close to a bottom for the recent sell-off. The Russell index of small capitalization stocks, often the most volatile of the major U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

#7. US International Trade Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.4 (25.2% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 85.8 - One-year score change: +0.6 - Agency workforce size: small This agency creates studies and reports about international trade and tariffs for the president and congressional committees. It also investigates situations related to international trade relief. It has significantly higher than average scores for effective leadership, training and development, and support for diversity.
U.S. POLITICS
Wyoming News

#14. Federal Maritime Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 83 (20.3% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 72.3 - One-year score change: +10.7 - Agency workforce size: small The U.S. international ocean transportation system is regulated by the Federal Maritime Commission for the benefit of exporters, importers, and American customers. Most employees at the agency feel that their performance appraisals are fair and that the commission is successful at working toward its mission, according to a 2019 survey.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy