Ageas and FPIM/SFPI: Transparency notification

Linked to the least performing of the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index due on or about February 26, 2027. UBS AG Trigger Autocallable Contingent Yield Notes (the “Notes”) are unsubordinated, unsecured debt obligations issued by UBS AG (“UBS” or the “issuer”) linked to the least performing of the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index (each an “underlying asset” and together the “underlying assets”). If the closing level of each underlying asset is equal to or greater than its coupon barrier on an observation date (including the final valuation date), UBS will pay you a contingent coupon on the related coupon payment date. If the closing level of any underlying asset is less than its coupon barrier on an observation date, no contingent coupon will be paid for the related coupon payment date. UBS will automatically call the Notes early if the closing level of each underlying asset on any observation date (beginning after 12 months) prior to the final valuation date is equal to or greater than its call threshold level, which is a level of each underlying asset equal to a percentage of its initial level, as indicated below. If the Notes are subject to an automatic call, UBS will pay you on the coupon payment date corresponding to such observation date (the “call settlement date”) a cash payment per Note equal to the principal amount plus any contingent coupon otherwise due, and no further payments will be made on the Notes. If the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of each underlying asset is equal to or greater than its downside threshold, at maturity, UBS will pay you a cash payment per Note equal to the principal amount. If the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of any underlying asset is less than its downside threshold, at maturity, UBS will pay you a cash payment per Note that is less than the principal amount, if anything, resulting in a percentage loss on your initial investment equal to the percentage decline in the closing level of the underlying asset with the lowest underlying return (the “least performing underlying asset”) from its initial level to its final level over the term of the Notes and, in extreme situations, you could lose all of your initial investment. Investing in the Notes involves significant risks. You will lose a significant portion or all of your initial investment if the Notes are not subject to an automatic call and the final level of any underlying asset is less than its downside threshold. You may not receive some or all of the contingent coupons during the term of the Notes. You will be exposed to the market risk of each underlying asset on each observation date, including the final valuation date, and any decline in the level of one underlying asset may negatively affect your return and will not be offset or mitigated by a lesser decline or any potential increase in the level of any other underlying asset. Higher contingent coupon rates are generally associated with a greater risk of loss. The contingent repayment of principal only applies if you hold the Notes until the maturity date. Any payment on the Notes, including any repayment of principal, is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS. If UBS were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the Notes and you could lose all of your initial investment.

