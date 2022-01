Check out the stunning video below. The action RPG, Dragon Age: Inquisition was released in 2014 and stunned with its background visuals. A YouTuber and freelance 3D artist by the name of Leo Torres created a short video featuring the game in Unreal Engine 5. The video is the second that the artist has done featuring the RPG, with the first one being in July 2021. This cinematic take on the Bioware developed game adds a reality to Dragon Age: Inquisition unseen before and as Torress puts in, “Wouldn’t it be great if Bioware was allowed to go back to Unreal for Dragon Age 4? I mean, c’mon! EA, cut them some slack!” Check out the full video below.

