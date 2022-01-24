ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

14 New Action Adventure Games of 2022 And Beyond

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe medium of games is home to a multitude of different genres that all offer different experiences to fans, although some genres are inarguably more popular than others. The action-adventure genre has been one of the most popular ones, even till today. Action-adventure games have...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
player.one

Try a New Space Action Game with Operation Zeta

Operation Zeta is finally available on both PC and Xbox One. It's the second game that follows the mainline story started by SFS Studios in its first game Inevitability. In a post, the team at SFS revealed that this game was a side project as they were then working on Rekindling. After two years of working on it, the game became the team's main project. This action game has a lot of wacky NPCs along with wild quests to take on and characters to discover.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Horror Games of 2022 And Beyond

The survival horror genre has been growing in popularity as of late, and the hype for new and exciting games built around the premise of a zombie apocalypse wouldn’t probably die out any time soon. On the flip side, a ton of promising horror/zombie games are on the horizon – and here are 15 such games that you should keep an eye out for:
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

New Action Survival Game Forever Skies Announced

A new survival first-person game, Forever Skies, is being developed by Far From Home and will be released in early access sometime in 2022. The game will launch single-player only, but the developers are planning to add cooperative play at a later date. In Forever Skies, the earth has suffered from an ecological disaster that brought a permanent thick layer of dust to the skies. An airship hovers above the toxic clouds, where humanity is holding onto their last glimpse of survival. The player must build and expand this airship since it serves as both a laboratory and shelter. To do that, players must travel to the treacherous surface of the earth and scrounge for crafting components and resources. Along with survival, it seems the player will be uncovering the source and meaning of the dust, according to a YouTube description.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

KLab to distribute upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure mobile game worldwide

Japanese mobile games developer KLab has revealed that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for a new mobile game based on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series. The upcoming game, which is yet to be titled, is being co-developed with Chinese games outfit Shengqu Games. KLab first acquired...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Action Games#Grand Theft Auto 5#Great Year#Rockstar
nichegamer.com

Throwback Japanese Adventure Game GOODBYE WORLD Announced

Publisher Flyhigh Works and indie Japanese developer YO FUJII announced GOODBYE WORLD, a new yet throwback narrative adventure game. GOODBYE WORLD is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime in 2022. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Relationships change. The Story. Programmer / game...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Beyond A Steel Sky’ director talks on the themes of the game

Revolution Software and publisher Microids have revealed a brand new developer diary for Beyond A Steel Sky. The Dev Diary features Charles Cecil, CEO and game director at Revolution Software, who goes into great depth to talk about the themes of Beyond A Steel Sky. “I thought it would be...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A Plague Tale: Requiem is Asobo's challenger to Sony's action-adventure crown

Throughout the last generation, Sony reinforced the PS4's prime position with a particular kind of first-party game. You know the one: narrative-driven, third-person, parable of brutality, sad dad and his lad. Of course, reductive descriptions don't change the fact that these are tough games to make well. If it was easy to pump out a God of War or Last of Us, then Sony's competitors would have been doing just that since 2014.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

GRID Legends Shows 40 Minutes of Story Mode Gameplay

You always know what you’re going to get a new GRID game- a solid new racer at the very least, if not more. With the upcoming GRID Legends, Codemasters and EA are promising not only that, but also a new and ambitious story mode the likes of which the series hasn’t ever attempted in the past. That story mode, called “Driven to Glory”, has been something of a mystery so far, but EA recently released a new 40-minute long gameplay video showcasing the story mode in action.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
cogconnected.com

Beyond a Steel Sky: New Dev-Diary Discusses Themes of Sci-Fi Game

It’s time to dive deep into Beyond a Steel Sky. Today Revolution Software, and publisher Microids, talk about the themes of upcoming cyberpunk thriller, Beyond a Steel Sky. As a spiritual successor to 1994’s Beneath a Steel Sky, the game will share similar themes. However CEO and Game Director of Revolution Software, Charles Cecil, delves into where they are taking this game’s themes. A video diary and press release provide more details about the themes of Beyond a Steel Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

It Looks Like Nintendo Will Announce a New Game in February

With the exception of 2020, the February of each year has generally seen new Nintendo Direct presentations making a number of new announcements for several years at this point. It seems like Nintendo might once again be gearing up to make more reveals soon- or at least one. As recently...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Gorgeous VR Adventure Unbinary Reveals New Trailer

We’ve got another trailer for the gorgeous upcoming VR adventure, Unbinary. The new footage introduces us to a new character, a sarcastic AI known as Webby. Unbinary caught our attention last year for its striking hand-painted style and unique concept, in which players prepare to audit Webby and ensure she’s ready for a demanding job – to rule Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim New 3240p Resolution Video Showcases the Game Running With NVIDIA DLDSR, Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing and Over 1300 Mods

A new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim video has been shared online, showcasing the game running with NVIDIA DLDSR and over 1300 mods. The new 3240p resolution video put together by Digital Dreams highlights how NVIDIA's new AI-powered scaling technology, in conjunction with mods like Beyond all Limits Ray Tracing and others, can make an older game like Skyrim look amazing. Performance isn't particularly good even on an RTX 3090, but that is to be expected for a heavily modded version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

WWE 2K22’s PS5 Download Size is 47 GB

After having taken some time off following the backlash against the horrendous WWE 2K20, the WWE series is returning soon. Though WWE 2K22 launches a little later than the series’ entries tend to, fans will be hoping that it can restore significant quality to the experience. Ahead of its...
WWE
The Game Haus

Seoul Dynasty: Beyond the Game Series

The Seoul Dynasty has, in the offseason, been producing a new series. The Beyond the game series looks at elements that take place outside of the matches. It gives the community a look at the people as well as systems that Gen.G has implemented to give their teams and upcoming players the opportunities that they deserve. Each episode focuses on a different section of the esport world. Here is a look at the first three episodes within the series.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

New Dying Light 2 Stay Human Trailer Showcases Various Visual Modes for PS5

Techland is revealing more about Dying Light 2 Stay Human as the game’s release date is slowly reaching the finishing line. This time, the developers have shared information regarding the graphics modes that PlayStation 5 users can enjoy the open-world zombie survival horror RPG in. The video comes in days after Techland shared a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Receives High Praise in Japanese Media Previews

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is launching in less than a week’s time, and Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been drumming up the hype for the game in the lead-up to its launch. Recently, a bunch of Japanese publications (via VGC) published their hands-on impressions after some time with the game, and the reception coming out of those early looks at the action RPG is rather positive.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy