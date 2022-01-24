Niuman Romero

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO