5 defensive tackles Chargers could target in free agency

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
We are still less than a couple of months until the free agency frenzy begins, but as the anticipation continues to build up, I will start listing potential targets for the Chargers at key positions of need.

First up, interior defensive linemen.

Akiem Hicks, Bears

Hicks, who is familiar with Brandon Staley during his time with Chicago when he was the outside linebacker coach, can contribute as a run-stuffer and pass rusher. He has over 50 quarterback pressures in three seasons, with his most recent in 2020. He has dealt with some injuries throughout his lengthy career, but it hasn’t hindered him enough to keep him from producing when he is on the field. He played over 800 snaps in each season in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams

Hicks isn’t the only interior defender that Staley is familiar with. When Staley oversaw the Rams’ top-ranked defense, Joseph-Day had a career-high 33 run stops, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. He was on his way to surpassing those, but an unfortunate torn pectoral sustained in Week 7 kept him out. Still, winning with speed, power and violent hands, Joseph-Day can win one-on-one matchups and eat-up blockers to let his fellow teammates roam freely that the Chargers could greatly benefit from.

Folorunso Fatukasi, Jets

Fatukasi was disruptive against the run at UConn, and he has carried that over to the NFL over the last three years. This past season, he finished tied for third among defensive tackles in run stop win rate at 43%, according to ESPN. While not notorious for rushing the passer, he has shown flashes, posting 16 pressures and five quarterback hits on 282 pass-rush snaps. Further, he has consistently stayed healthy, logging defensive snaps of 507 in 2020 and 558 in 2021.

B.J. Hill, Bengals

If the Chargers re-sign Justin Jones, there could be a reunion between him and Hill as the two were previously teammates at North Carolina State. Despite being overshadowed by Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence, and Leonard Williams during his time with the Giants, Hill still consistently produced, both against the run and generating pressure. Now with Cincinnati, his presence has been known in the middle of the defensive line. Hill amassed 29 pressures, six sacks, and 25 run stops on the season.

D.J. Jones, 49ers

En route to San Francisco’s playoff run, Jones has been a staple that has flown under the radar after he was re-signed on a one-year prove-it deal. The definition of a no-nonsense-penetrator, Jones has lived in opposing backfields. He will make the majority of his money as a run defender, as he had 40 stops on the season. However, he added to his pass-rush repertoire, with 16 pressures in 2021, marking a career-high.

IN THIS ARTICLE
