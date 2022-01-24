Forming Healthy Habits

With the New Year comes new resolutions, and hopefully some new healthy habits. When forming new health goals, whether for the new year or at any time throughout the year it is important to remember some key steps to help support the goal and be more successful.

Make your goals attainable. Focusing on how the achievement of the goal will benefit you and your overall quality of life is a great way to encourage you to be successful, but it can be daunting if the goal you have set is too large or seems out of reach. Two ways to combat this challenge are to break them down into smaller sub-goals that are more achievable, and to make sure your goals are S.M.A.R.T.

S.M.A.R.T goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely. This acronym was coined in the journal Management Review in 1981, and it is a great way to add actionable steps and an ability to track your goals and monitor your success every step of the way.

Prepare for challenges. Based on data collected by yougov, on average fewer than 50% of all New Year's resolutions made are kept. A reason for this low success rate has a lot to do with how people prepare for challenges they may face.

To help combat the fatigue that challenges bring, try some of these tips! Write out your resolutions, plan your follow-through and track your progress, be okay with slipping up but have a plan to get back on track, make your resolution public for added accountability, celebrate your successes (even the small ones), and build a support system to lean on. Most importantly any time you go into a new health goal, believe in yourself! You can do it!

It may be after the New Year, but it is never too late to implement some new health goals.