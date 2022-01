Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky both own a piece of the Bellator MMA heavyweight championship. Their setup changes in a matter of days. The two men will unify the heavyweight crown when they collide in the Bellator 273 headliner on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Bader enters the cage as the incumbent champion, having lost two of his past three fights. He last appeared at Bellator 268, where he succumbed to punches from “The Ultimate Fighter 19” winner Corey Anderson in the first round of their light heavyweight grand prix semifinal on Oct. 16. Moldavsky steps to the plate as the interim titleholder, having rattled off six straight victories. He last competed on June 25, when he laid claim to a five-round unanimous decision over Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Timothy Johnson in the Bellator 261 main event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO