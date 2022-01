Beginner pickleball play days twice a week in G.S. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Bama Beach had its second Beginners’ Clinic at the Church of Christ in Gulf Shores, welcoming 69 beginners to the clinics to learn the fundamentals of the fastest growing sport in the USA. Experienced players, Marnie and Chuck Whalen, Jean Bennett and Junior VanDyke were there to help the newbies get started and by the time they left the clinic, most were anxious to return for more play.

