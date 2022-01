Doug Lawson is the chief executive officer of ThinkIQ. Anyone who’s seen a newscast since the end of 2020 has come across reports about Covid-19 vaccine production. It is almost always accompanied by stock footage showing row upon row of vials, outfitted with color-coded caps, shuffling along a conveyor. They are followed by robotic arms that grasp the vials and package them for shipment. Human operators are rarely shown. To the untrained eye, the vaccine is the product of a hypermodern plant that virtually runs itself.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO