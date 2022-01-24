ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Story: Petals with Purpose

chscommunicator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 13, 2020, I was 15 years old. The first seed catalog had just arrived. It was shiny and colorful; everything my life was not at the moment. The catalog was a little ray of light in my mid-March dreary pandemic life, full of smooth petals and brilliant...

chscommunicator.com

chscommunicator.com

My Story: Across the Ocean

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. The date haunts many people as the day the world was no longer normal; the day COVID-19 was introduced into our lives. It still haunts me for the same reasons, but March 13, 2020 has a different meaning to me. Seven...
chscommunicator.com

My Story: Lessons Learned

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. For months leading up to March, I had been dreaming of a way to get out of going to school. My eighth grade year had felt exhausting and I dreaded going everyday. When I learned that my school would be closing and extending our spring break by two weeks, I felt nothing but relief. I soon realized that this closure would bring changes to my life that I could have never expected.
chscommunicator.com

My Story: Not a Movie

On March 13, 2020, I was 14 years old. I walked into Community with the next four years on my mind. It sounded like a lifetime. I thought of all I could do in four years, and promised myself not to let it slip away. To not rush through the days, or take it for granted like every graduate had told me.
chscommunicator.com

My Story: Leaving Something Behind

On March 13, 2020, I was 14 years old. 14 years of growing up alongside my brother, Finn. Learning how to be a compassionate and understanding person through watching his unmatched kindness and desire to bring others around him a smile. My mom always jokes that although the pandemic destroyed...
Opelika-Auburn News

Anderson: Technology is one of the antagonists in the story of my life

They say it’s never too late to learn something new. True enough. Yet, I feel as if I’m light-years behind on technology. Just ask my sons. When I have a technology or information question, my older son’s favorite quip to me is “Just Google it, Mom.” Maybe his knowledge is not as comprehensive as I’d thought. The Google comment may be a way for me not to discover his inadequacies.
TECHNOLOGY
chscommunicator.com

My Story: Lost and Found

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. Now, I’m 15. After two years and a pandemic, I’m a much different person. When I first heard that Ann Arbor Public Schools was closing schools for an extended spring break, I was elated. I was tired of the busy daily routine I had fallen into with school, clubs and sports. I expected to fill the time with the fun I felt I’d been missing out on. As a naive 8th grader, I was convinced it was going to be a great two weeks. And it was. In the beginning at least. I spent hours watching Netflix, reading books, going on runs and baking; all things I had wanted to do, but had lacked the time for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecentraltrend.com

Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story cured my boredom and satisfied my curiosity

Curiosity flooded my senses as I wandered past the graphic novel section and saw the book Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story by Lilliam Rivera. Usually, I don’t stray from the fantasy genre, but my obsession with superheroes got the best of me. The intriguing art style and short blimps of words allowed me to fly through the book, and I finished in about an hour.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chscommunicator.com

My Story: Changing Course

On March 13, 2020, I was 14 years old. And I was not yet good at math. For most of my life— as soon as I had gotten over wanting to be a ballerina— I planned to grow up and become a writer. I had read Kate Fox’s “Watching the English” at somewhat of a tender age, and rather thought that anthropology might be a nice thing to do with myself, so long as I was permitted sufficient levels of sarcasm. Or maybe I’d go into international relations, since I liked Model United Nations. Maybe I’d focus on linguistics. I had won school-wide writing competitions every year of middle school, and faithfully went to Poetry Club in high school. No matter what I studied, whatever I did with my life, I knew I would be writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marysvilleonline.net

My One and Only to perform, tell stories, teach

Although Benjamin and Kassie Wilson call Nashville home, for three weeks they will make Marshall County home. Professionally known as My One and Only, the musical duo will be Marshall County Arts Cooperative’s artist-in-residence Jan. 31 through Feb. 21.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
bizjournals

My Story: Kevin Turpin II on being kind 'even when it is hard'

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.
SOCIETY
edmidentity.com

Glass Petals Delivers a Bumpin’ Winter Mix

Glass Petals is celebrating their latest single, “Leave Your Mind Behind,” with a mix that will have listeners groovin’ to the beat. House music magic happened when the minds of Felix Cartal and Johnny Jover first came together to form Glass Petals back in 2018 with the intention of focusing on club-ready sounds. Since the release of their debut single “Pumped Up Kick” on Arkade, the duo has found their way to labels like Spinnin, Heldeep, House Call, and IN / ROTATION with the pandemic not slowing down their upward trajectory.
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where was My Father’s Violin Filmed? Is it a True Story?

‘My Father’s Violin’ (originally titled ‘Babamin Kemani’) is a touching drama film from Turkey that revolves around an unusual bond between a celebrated violin virtuoso and a child he knows nothing about. When Mehmet returns to Istanbul for an important concert, little does he know that he will meet his estranged brother. Unfortunately, he learns that his brother does not have long to live and wants him to take care of his daughter Özlem.
MOVIES
UPI News

Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Actor-singer Bridget Everett said her new show, Somebody Somewhere, premiering Sunday on HBO, is autobiographical. Everett, 49, plays Sam, a woman in Kansas who rediscovers the joy of singing with a choir group. "This show has given me an opportunity to access some strengths...
MANHATTAN, KS

