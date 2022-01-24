My Story: Petals with Purpose

On March 13, 2020, I was 14 years old. And I was not yet good at math. For most of my life— as soon as I had gotten over wanting to be a ballerina— I planned to grow up and become a writer. I had read Kate Fox’s “Watching the English” at somewhat of a tender age, and rather thought that anthropology might be a nice thing to do with myself, so long as I was permitted sufficient levels of sarcasm. Or maybe I’d go into international relations, since I liked Model United Nations. Maybe I’d focus on linguistics. I had won school-wide writing competitions every year of middle school, and faithfully went to Poetry Club in high school. No matter what I studied, whatever I did with my life, I knew I would be writing.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO