My Story: Petals with Purpose

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. Now, I’m 15. After two years and a pandemic, I’m a much different person. When I first heard that Ann Arbor Public Schools was closing schools for an extended spring break, I was elated. I was tired of the busy daily routine I had fallen into with school, clubs and sports. I expected to fill the time with the fun I felt I’d been missing out on. As a naive 8th grader, I was convinced it was going to be a great two weeks. And it was. In the beginning at least. I spent hours watching Netflix, reading books, going on runs and baking; all things I had wanted to do, but had lacked the time for.
