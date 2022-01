Subscribers to the US$2.99/month Twitter Blue premium service are now able to set a verified NFT image as their profile picture, but only on the Twitter for iOS app, despite that Twitter's special NFT avatars will be visible on all other platforms. It was only a matter of time before Twitter jumped on the crypto train with ways to verify your purchased NFT profile picture, and the social media platform didn't disappoint. Twitter is rolling out these iPad and iPhone-exclusive NFT avatars with a distinguished new hexagonal frame to set them apart from the ones you can simply right-click and steal like so many other non-fungible tokens.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO