Surprising Week 2 At The Legislature

 3 days ago

If “tax cut plan” was on your legislative bingo card for this session, you get to mark the spot, but I bet you didn’t think the plan would come from Democratic lawmakers. Last week, members of the House of Delegates and state Senate Democratic caucuses released...

1380kcim.com

Sen. Williams And Rep. Best Reflect On Iowa Legislature’s First Week In Session

The Iowa Legislature is nearing the end of their second week of the 2022 session and representatives from the Carroll area, Senator Craig Williams and Representative Brian Best, are reflecting on how the session began. Williams is anticipating a hectic pace in both chambers with over 1,700 bills filed in subcommittees so far. Friday, Jan. 22 is the final day for members to submit requests for bill and joint resolution drafts to the Legislative Services Agency. One of the chief goals for Republicans this session is implementing state tax overhauls, which includes a four-percent flat income tax for Iowans and full repeal of taxation on retirement income. Williams serves on the Commerce, Local Government, Appropriations and Ag Appropriations subcommittees and is vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee. Best is a member of the Labor, Commerce and Agriculture committees in the House and serves as the Transportation Committee Chair. In addition to the income tax reductions, Best will be working on a hands-free bill the he hopes will cut back on traffic accidents and fatalities caused by cell phone distractions. Williams and Best will both be attending the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s first legislative forum Saturday morning at New Hope. The event will begin at 10 a.m. is scheduled to last approximately one hour.
CARROLL, IA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Legislature’s spinelessness

In New Jersey, Republican Bill Haden is suing Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., for defamation after the former was accused by the latter of being a member of the Oath Keepers. In New Jersey, one can assume Republicans think sedition and violent storming of our Capitol and the injuring of 140 police officers is bad, and that being a charter member of one of the lunatic fringe organizations that planned and executed such is also bad. Bad enough to sue to get your reputation back.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
Arizona Mirror

The newest GOP election proposal would allow lawmakers to reject election results

Lawmakers would have the power to reject election results under a sweeping piece of legislation that would make seismic changes to the way elections are conducted in Arizona.  Rep. John Fillmore’s House Bill 2596 would eliminate no-excuse early voting, which is used by the overwhelming majority of Arizona voters, and would require that all ballots […] The post The newest GOP election proposal would allow lawmakers to reject election results appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Stephen Baldwin
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
Wyoming News

Biden Administration Withdraws Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden Administration on Tuesday withdrew an emergency COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for workers at large companies following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling against the requirement. The mandate, which required businesses with 100 or more staff to ensure their employees were either vaccinated or were tested weekly and wore masks, will no longer be in effect as of Wednesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) announced. ...
Intelligencer

Rep. Tim Ryan Brings U.S. Senate Campaign to Cadiz

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan came to Cadiz Wednesday afternoon as part of a campaign tour with his sights set on the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Rob Portman. Ryan, D-Ohio, also was scheduled to speak in Monroe County and a few other locations. Portman announced he will not seek re-election in November.
