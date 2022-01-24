Surprising Week 2 At The Legislature

The Iowa Legislature is nearing the end of their second week of the 2022 session and representatives from the Carroll area, Senator Craig Williams and Representative Brian Best, are reflecting on how the session began. Williams is anticipating a hectic pace in both chambers with over 1,700 bills filed in subcommittees so far. Friday, Jan. 22 is the final day for members to submit requests for bill and joint resolution drafts to the Legislative Services Agency. One of the chief goals for Republicans this session is implementing state tax overhauls, which includes a four-percent flat income tax for Iowans and full repeal of taxation on retirement income. Williams serves on the Commerce, Local Government, Appropriations and Ag Appropriations subcommittees and is vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee. Best is a member of the Labor, Commerce and Agriculture committees in the House and serves as the Transportation Committee Chair. In addition to the income tax reductions, Best will be working on a hands-free bill the he hopes will cut back on traffic accidents and fatalities caused by cell phone distractions. Williams and Best will both be attending the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s first legislative forum Saturday morning at New Hope. The event will begin at 10 a.m. is scheduled to last approximately one hour.

