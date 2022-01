DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is taking further precautions with their building entry policies this week after a man gained access to Centennial Elementary School on Monday to protest the school’s curriculum. The district confirmed a man gained entry to the school on Monday afternoon after falsifying his reason for being there. (credit: CBS) The man was buzzed into the front office but then caused a disruption once he explained why he was truly there. “The staff vetted the person and it was for a legitimate reason that they wanted to come inside,” said Scott Pribble, spokesman for DPS. “(His reasoning)...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO