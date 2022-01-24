Association between asthma control trajectories in preschoolers and long-term asthma control.

By Brigid Waldron-Perrine,Raksha Mudar,Pauline Mashima,Katharine Seagly,McKay Sohlberg,Kathleen T Bechtold,Diane Paul,Lisa Milman,Teresa Ashman,KellyAnn Peña,Rose Dunn. Cognitive rehabilitation encompasses therapeutic services directed at improving cognitive functioning and functional abilities in individuals with brain injury. The term cognitive rehabilitation, however, is often broadly defined, and interventions delivered by individual disciplines may vary in their conceptualizations. This paper, written by an interprofessional collaborative group of speech-language pathologists and rehabilitation psychologists/ neuropsychologists identifies challenges in interprofessional rehabilitation of cognitive problems as well as solutions for addressing those challenges. Specifically, the challenge of defining elements of cognitive rehabilitation is addressed with a recommendation for interprofessional training and development of a shared perspective; the problem of “siloed” care is addressed by recommendations for consistent and considerable efforts at interprofessional communication, use of shared language and emphasis on health literacy; and the challenge of access to collaborative care is addressed with the recommendation to increase utilization of telerehabilitation interventions. Our goal is to empower clinicians to not only turn to evidence-based practice to address patient needs, but to go further in implementing the evidence base by facilitating true collaborative interdisciplinary services via improved knowledge of best practice, and advocacy avenues within systems of care. Such an approach will maximize the ability of rehabilitation professionals to provide meaningful, person-centered interventions that will maximize patient outcomes.

