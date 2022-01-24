ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Association between asthma control trajectories in preschoolers and long-term asthma control.

physiciansweekly.com
 3 days ago

By Cristina Longo,Lucie Blais,Marni Brownell,Jacqueline Mary Quail,Mohsen Sadatsafavi,Amélie Forget,Marc-André Turcot,Wenbin Li,Nirmal Sidhu,Hamid Tavakoli,Qier Tan,Robert William Platt,Francine Monique Ducharme. The potential influence of asthma control in early life on long-term outcomes in childhood remains largely unknown. To examine whether asthma control trajectories in the 2 years post-diagnosis in...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Study Examines Link Between Stomach Aches, Asthma in Children

An indirect assessment of the functioning of smooth muscle activity in the airways and gastrointestinal wall may help explain the shared pathophysiology that links these 2 common childhood ailments. Gastric motor functions were significantly impaired in children with asthma, children with functional abdominal pain disorders (FAPDs), and children with both...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Transfusion Risk Factors Following Total Joint Arthroplasty in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

For a study, it was determined that despite excellent treatments, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) caused joint deterioration, necessitating total joint arthroplasty to keep patients functional. A blood transfusion was expected to be given to between 16% and 70% of those having total joint arthroplasty of the hip or knee. Researchers identified the risk factors for blood transfusion after total joint arthroplasty in RA patients. Researchers investigated demographic and clinical risk variables related to getting a blood transfusion after total joint arthroplasty in RA patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Manitoba#Mcgill University#Asthma#University Of Winnipeg#Am Lie Forget#Canadian#Ci
rebelem.com

REBEL Core Cast 73.0 – Basic Asthma Management

First line treatment for asthma exacerbations is inhaled beta agonists, inhaled anticholinergics and systemic corticosteroids. The majority of patients presenting to the ED with asthma exacerbations should be started on short-burst corticosteroids to control inflammation and prevent admission and relapse. Diagnostic testing is not required for the majority of patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Baricitinib 2 mg Extended Safety Study in Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, it was determined that in the European Union and Japan, baricitinib, a selective Janus kinase 1/Janus kinase 2 inhibitor, was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults for systemic therapy. Researchers wanted to assess the safety of baricitinib 2 mg in an Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

NSTEMI: Longer Symptom-to-Door Times Increase All-Cause Mortality Risks

In patients with non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), prehospital delay is associated with an increased risk of 3-year all-cause mortality, according to results from a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study authors urged better education for patients on the symptoms of chest pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Place
Vancouver, CA
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fears of Covid ‘domino effect’ as deaths from heart disease and strokes rise

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Severity stages of obesity-related breathing disorders – a cross-sectional cohort study.

There is a general underappreciation of the spectrum of obesity-related breathing disorders and their consequences. We therefore compared characteristics of obese patients with eucapnic obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), OSA with obesity-related sleep hypoventilation (ORSH) or obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS) to identify the major determinants of hypoventilation. In this prospective, diagnostic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Interprofessional collaboration and communication to facilitate implementation of cognitive rehabilitation in persons with brain injury.

By Brigid Waldron-Perrine,Raksha Mudar,Pauline Mashima,Katharine Seagly,McKay Sohlberg,Kathleen T Bechtold,Diane Paul,Lisa Milman,Teresa Ashman,KellyAnn Peña,Rose Dunn. Cognitive rehabilitation encompasses therapeutic services directed at improving cognitive functioning and functional abilities in individuals with brain injury. The term cognitive rehabilitation, however, is often broadly defined, and interventions delivered by individual disciplines may vary in their conceptualizations. This paper, written by an interprofessional collaborative group of speech-language pathologists and rehabilitation psychologists/ neuropsychologists identifies challenges in interprofessional rehabilitation of cognitive problems as well as solutions for addressing those challenges. Specifically, the challenge of defining elements of cognitive rehabilitation is addressed with a recommendation for interprofessional training and development of a shared perspective; the problem of “siloed” care is addressed by recommendations for consistent and considerable efforts at interprofessional communication, use of shared language and emphasis on health literacy; and the challenge of access to collaborative care is addressed with the recommendation to increase utilization of telerehabilitation interventions. Our goal is to empower clinicians to not only turn to evidence-based practice to address patient needs, but to go further in implementing the evidence base by facilitating true collaborative interdisciplinary services via improved knowledge of best practice, and advocacy avenues within systems of care. Such an approach will maximize the ability of rehabilitation professionals to provide meaningful, person-centered interventions that will maximize patient outcomes.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Behavioural effects of methylphenidate in the spontaneously hypertensive rat model of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis protocol.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a prevalent condition related to several negative outcomes, and its pathophysiology is still poorly understood. The spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs) are the most commonly used animal model of ADHD. How ever, its validity, and especially its predictive validity, has been questioned. Therefore, the current protocol discloses the background, aims and methods of a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies reporting the behavioural effects of methylphenidate (MPH), the most commonly prescribed treatment for ADHD, in the SHR.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Saline IV Drip Just as Good as Pricier Options in Hospital ICUs: Study

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Saline intravenous (IV) fluids are as effective as more costly solutions in treating intensive care patients and keeping them alive, Australian researchers report. "Just about every patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) will receive intravenous fluids for resuscitation or as part of standard treatment," noted the study's lead author Dr. Simon Finfer. He's an ICU physician and senior researcher at The George Institute for Global Health in Newtown, Australia. ...
HEALTH
SciDev.Net

Child asthma cases linked to cities’ dirty air

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution is the cause of 1.85 million child asthma cases a year - study. NO2 pollution is increasing in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia. Air pollution reduction must be integrated into child health policies, say researchers. Reducing air pollution should be a crucial part of health strategies for...
HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Stables to Stethoscopes’: Horses Help Doctors With Pandemic Stress, Patient Care

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s healthcare workers are using “horsepower” to help cope with stress brought on by the pandemic. Banner Health has created a first-of-its-kind program aimed at teaching resiliency and leadership by taking doctors from the hospital bedside to the barn. “That’s the beauty of horses, they have so much to teach us,” said Dr. Michele Alba, a family physician with Banner Health. (credit: CBS) About six months ago, Alba teamed up with Horses and Hearts, a therapeutic riding center in Loveland. Together with Tamara Merritt, the facility’s associate executive director, they created a hands-on equine education program for...
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy