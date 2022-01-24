ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Actors Who Turned Down Marvel Roles

By Matt Singer
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not a month goes by without an announcement of major new additions to the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After several decades of Marvel movies and shows, hundreds of acting talents have now appeared in the MCU. Sometimes, it seems as if the studio has consumed every actor in...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
EW.com

Brian Cox says he turned down a Game of Thrones role because it paid too little

Brian Cox almost ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Waystar Royco empire. A new excerpt from the Succession star's upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat reveals that he turned down a role on Game of Thrones because "the money was not all that great." In the passage, published by GQ, Cox explains his rationale for passing on the blockbuster HBO series in a tone that suggests he harbors no regrets about the decision.
MOVIES
99.9 KEKB

10 Actors Who Won Oscars For Their First Movie Roles

For some actors, the road to winning an elusive Academy Award can take years — or even decades. Even then, there’s no promise that they’ll ever reach that summit. Every year, there’s multiple talented actors at the top of their game, all of whom are worthy of the title. It’s a mixture of a good campaign, timing, and luck. Ultimately, it’s in the hands of the Academy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Succession' Star Brian Cox Turned Down Major 'Game of Thrones' Role

Brian Cox has been a working actor for decades, and he put all of his unfiltered opinions about Hollywood In his upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. The book comes out on Jan. 18, and GQ released an excerpt ahead of publication. The award-winner has found his career-defining role as Logan Roy In HBO's Succession, but Cox turned down another massive show on the network before becoming the media magnate.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Mark Ruffalo
thecurrent-online.com

Who Is Oscar Issac? The Actor In Marvel’s Moon Knight?

Marvel’s next tv show has been officially announced with the revelation of a trailer and release date. Moon Knight will premiere on March 30, 2022, on Disney+. One man who is making headlines since the arrival of the trailer is Oscar Issac. But what do we know about him? Here’s everything you should know about the Moon Knight star.
MOVIES
Grazia

Why Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Almost Turned Down The Role Of Jules

We are only 3 episodes into this season of Euphoria, but our Rue and Jules ship remains strong, despite the turbulence. However, fans will be surprised to know that the character of Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) we have all grown to love, could have been a very different character. The model turned actress appeared on the Divine Frequency podcast with singer Lorde, where she admitted that the role of Jules was almost not to be for her. She revealed that she was torn between taking a leap of faith with acting or sticking with fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Jamie Dornan Reveals the Marvel Role He Auditioned For

Jamie Dornan recently revealed that he once auditioned for a Marvel movie, and he dished on which role he was going for. During an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dornan was promoting his newest film, Belfast, which was directed by Kenneth Branagh. At one point during the conversation, Dornan confessed that he'd almost worked with the acclaimed filmmaker one before.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Actor#Marvel Universe#Film Star#Galactus#Nitro
/Film

Horror Roles That Changed Actors Forever

We often think about the life-changing impact horror has on us. Whether it was Regan MacNeil doing the spider walk in "The Exorcist" that made us terrified of stairs, "Jaws" effectively making us never want to set foot in the water again, or "Psycho" forcing us to develop questionable hygiene habits, horror movies leave a serious mark. But what about the actors who have to make those movies that scare us half to death? Sometimes, they can't let go of the strange things that happened on set, or they feel ... haunted. Some actors wind up "cursed" by horror movies, so to speak, in as much as they get pigeon-holed in their career. They can get physically hurt or suffer some serious trauma while making a movie, and in some cases even risk losing their careers altogether.
MOVIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Costume Designer Explains Why It Has ‘Every Element to Win Best Picture’

Back in 2018, “Black Panther” cracked the best picture race and showed that the industry was ready to recognize the superhero movie. It also landed five other nominations and made Oscar history when Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler won in their respective categories of costume design and production design. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which just swung back to the top of the box office is leading the conversation once again for all the reasons Owen Gleiberman mentioned here, showing why a superhero movie should be considered worthy of cracking the best picture race — especially as the number...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...
MOVIES
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
Variety

Mahershala Ali and Bradley Cooper on ‘Swan Song,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Not Quitting Acting

Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley,” “Licorice Pizza”) and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. This season, both Bradley Cooper and Mahershala Ali are pulling off a double act. Cooper’s fans can see him in two period pieces: As the lead of “Nightmare Alley,” in which he plays a tormented mentalist desperate for validation in the 1940s traveling-carnival scene, and as a key supporting player in “Licorice Pizza,” in which he’s a deranged version of the producer Jon Peters. Ali’s double duty is more forward-looking, and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Read The Screenplay For A Marvel That’s Now One Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened December 17 and shattered box office records for the pandemic era and beyond. In case there is anyone out there left who still hasn’t seen the movie, this article will touch on some spoilers from the Sony/Marvel film — and the screenplay certainly will. In the script by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, everyone knows that Peter Parker...
MOVIES
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy