Pens uses late surge to knock off Jets, 3-2

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal...

Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
