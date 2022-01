Destiny 2’s expansion The Witch Queen lands on February 22nd, but this week, Bungie has updated on some things you’ll need to know ahead of the expansion's drop. Power is getting some changes for The Witch Queen, and this will help both returning players and new players to be ready to take on the new campaign or a complete fresh start. The Power floor is getting an update to 1350 so that any player that starts the campaign will be at a level that will be appropriate for the new content. The floor is the minimum, so there will still be lots of opportunities to earn more Power and boost up. Players will be able to reach the soft cap of Power by earning gear through just playing, and after they reach that cap they’ll be able to earn drops from vendor challenges and completing objectives in order to keep increasing upgrades.

