Relationship Advice

Mother-in-law’s rant requires apology

By Amy Dickinson Tribune Content Agency,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Q. In 2019, after a five-year-long process to make up his mind, my son married a young woman who is the only child of an Indian couple whose own marriage was arranged. Our daughter-in-law has not embraced our family and doesn’t seem interested in interacting with us. This past Christmas, she...

Related
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law is coming between my mother and me'

My mother-in-law moved in with us after her husband died and while it had always been on the cards and there’s plenty of room for her to live semi-independently, it’s started to get me down. I thought we had a good relationship but she’s becoming more controlling, opening household bills addressed to my husband or me and so on. She has also become quite nosy, asking where I have been if I go out and sulking if I am back later than I said I would be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Globe

My husband wants an apology from my mom

What part of your relationship life needs a fix? Send your own relationship/dating question to loveletters@globe.com or use this form. Q. I need advice on how to handle the hate between my husband and mom. The relationship between them didn’t start out so sour. They liked each other — or at least put up with each other — for quite some time before fissures erupted since the birth of our child. After that, I had a bout of undiagnosed postpartum depression and went back to work in a really bad place until the entire world shut down from the pandemic. It’s taken me a while to finally feel whole again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

Lunchbox Thinks His Mother-In-Law Was Flirting With Him

For years, Lunchbox believed that his mother-in-law has been interested in him. The Bobby Bones Show has never quite agreed with him on the topic, but the show has been intrigued by the interactions between Lunchbox and his mother-in-law. Recently, Lunchbox's mother-in-law celebrated her birthday. Lunchbox's wife told him to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Boston Globe

I celebrate my transgender son, yet I grieve for his ‘dead name’

My daughter was the kind of child who stopped people in their tracks. On several occasions, strangers approached me in passing to say, “That one is special.”. Her toddler years were filled with giggles and mischief that I couldn’t discipline because even “time out” for her was play. Her favorite color was first eggplant, then pink. I didn’t even like pink. From the moment she could speak, she had plenty to say, whether constructing elaborate make-believe worlds or planning her future. She was irrepressibly positive. If the sun was shining, she would proclaim, “What a beautiful day!” If it was raining, “I love the rain!”
BOSTON, MA
Lowell Sun

Reacting to mother’s dementia

DEAR ANNIE: I just wanted to say thank you for keeping an open mind. I’ve noticed that, on different occasions, readers sometimes challenge you or want to “add to” some of your answers based on their education or personal experiences. You are willing to keep an open...
HEALTH
Slate

I’m Really Concerned About My Daughter’s Strange Financial Arrangement With Her Boyfriend

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) Our daughter (26) and her boyfriend (26) have decided to move in together, but some thorny issues regarding money have come up, and guidance (for all of us) would be helpful. Firstly, neither have lived outside their parents’ homes before, and have limited financial knowledge in terms of the realistic costs of running a household. Secondly, she is in a fairly low-paying job at present, while he earns about three times her salary in a trade position. He won’t talk about money, and she is reluctant to tackle him on it, so for her sake we did a rough calculation of monthly costs—rent, utilities, phone plans, food, insurance (both cars), gas, etc., to illustrate how much it would take for them to live together. Split down the middle, she would not be able to maintain the arrangement for long.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Globe

Do I call out my ex for posting insults?

New year, new everything. Let’s fix your relationship problems. Send your question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I was with my boyfriend for about a year, and then I found out he cheated on me. Not just cheated; he was pretty much dating someone else at the same time. I started to notice in June because I found a secret social media account that he had, and this woman would comment on his stuff. I confronted him about it and he said it was because he “forgot the password” to his other account.” I didn’t have this form of social media, but a friend sent it to me so I didn’t think much of it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Mother-in-laws are masters of the 'pop in'

God gives a special gift to every woman who becomes a mother-in-law. She is endowed by her Creator with the ability to send her daughter-in-law into frenzied, Tasmanian-devil-like housecleaning with a simple phone call. I love my mother-in-law. She has never spoken a cruel word. Has never criticized my cooking,...
RELATIONSHIPS
chatelaine.com

My Mother’s Secret

Ever since I can remember, everyone—family, friends, complete strangers—commented on how much I looked like my mother. And it’s true. We both had the same self-conscious smile, wavy dark hair, large hazel-brown eyes and slim build. My mother, Joanna, was shapely, with killer legs and a patrician...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
